‘I’m not a politician. I came to save Santos’

Andres Rueda went to lunch with one of the greatest football managers in the world. Early in the meeting, he announced that he would pay the bill. The meeting ended, the waiter arrived with the bill and the president of Santos took the card from his pocket. “Want the note, sir?” “No,” was the reply.

This world-renowned agent asked, “Aren’t you going to take the note?” Rueda replied: “Why the note, p…? I paid. Not Santos”.

This attitude may seem normal, but it’s new in football. And it was one of the reasons for the entrepreneur to realize that with Andres Rueda the conversation would be different.

“Information flows. We changed Santos’ credibility. The market already sees it differently. And it’s a good thing they now believe in the agreements. I’m not a career politician. I came to save Santos. If you want to hit ok, go in by one ear and out by the another. My goal is to solve it,” said Rueda, in an interview with Gazeta Esportiva.

With no experience in politics and little experience in football, Rueda finds it difficult to “moralize” the club. In the president’s view, “football is made for corruption”.

The president of Santos refuses to pay commission and gloves for reinforcements and renovations. In response, he finds it even more difficult to negotiate. With little cash on hand and resistance from the entrepreneurs, the agent avoids temptations.

“They say that football is out of order. That never existed… As the ball isn’t going in, they see everything as wrong. And life is not 8 or 80. Fans are passion, want results, it’s normal. It’s not justification, but I’ll tell you what happened: we had the transfer ban, we reinforced it with players on loan when it was over. And it was up to the board to work with reason. When the board is under pressure, the temptation appears to do something it shouldn’t. And it’s very easy to hire a player What’s the salary? One million? It’s closed. You put it to play and then it doesn’t pay. It takes three months to pay one… Just look at the problem of São Paulo (Daniel Alves) These mistakes lead the clubs to irreversible situations. Debts were made a long time ago. There comes a time when credit runs out, it’s like a pyramid. And then there’s a fine, a lawsuit, a transfer ban, a blocked account. I couldn’t be one more,” he explained.