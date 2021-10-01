In Biggest Cash Seizure of the Year in the State, Nearly 12 Million With No Provenance Found in Presidente Prudente | President Prudente and Region

Almost 12 million in cash – real and dollar – were seized by the Military Highway Police during an operation this Thursday (30) on the Raposo Tavares Highway (SP-270), in Presidente Prudente (SP). A 38-year-old man was arrested.
According to the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), this was the biggest seizure of money in the state of São Paulo in 2021.
The incident began with the approach to a semi-trailer in front of the Highway Policing Base in Presidente Prudente. At the time, the driver of the vehicle showed “suspicious attitudes”.
In an inspection of the cargo transport set with plates from Mato Grosso do Sul, loaded with citrus pulp, only police officers found a “large volume of money” in a false bottom in the cabin.
Almost 12 million in cash, between real and dollar, were seized in Presidente Prudente — Photo: Public Security Secretariat
In all, converted into reais, the seizure totaled BRL 11,551,636.40, of which BRL 4,344,166.04 were in dollars.
After being caught, the truck driver, who until then had not proved the legal origin of the value, was arrested. He declared that he took the amount in São Paulo and would take it to the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.
The occurrence was presented at the Federal Police Precinct of Presidente Prudente.
