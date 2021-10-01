In Brazil, 14% of the population considers themselves vegetarian

World Vegetarian Day is celebrated on October 1st. A few years ago, the negotiation for a diet more based on vegetables, vegetables and fruits was difficult between nutritionists and patients. But this scenario is changing more and more. According to data from Intelligence in Research and Consulting (Ipec), in all Brazilian regions – and regardless of age group -, 46% of Brazilians already stop eating meat, of their own volition, at least once a week.

A 2018 survey, commissioned by the Brazilian Vegetarian Society (SVB) to Ibope, showed that 14% of Brazilians considered themselves vegetarians and were willing to choose more vegan products (understand the difference) as well. Specialists and people who adopt this type of diet reinforce that eating without meat ends up directly influencing quality of life.

According to nutritionist Shila Minari, properly planned vegetarian diets, including fully vegetarian or vegan diets, are healthy, nutritionally adequate and can provide health benefits in the prevention and treatment of certain diseases. When properly planned, they can be adopted at all stages of life, including pregnancy, lactation, childhood and adolescence, as well as being followed by athletes.

“You have to understand your choice, get informed, learn to substitute and to eat in a varied and adequate way”, emphasizes journalist Mariana Camargo, 34, who has been a vegetarian for nine years. Before adopting the vegetarian diet, she didn’t even eat tomatoes. Today, she says, laughing, that she loves choosing broccoli at the market and trying out new recipes to make the menu more and more varied.

Pregnant with a girl, she says she found resistance when she expressed her decision to maintain the lifestyle during pregnancy, because they judged her choice. “The orientation was always to be more careful. I was even advised to eat meat by one of the doctors. But I have been a vegetarian for many years and, in that time, I learned to replace, take care of myself and feed myself properly”. Mariana explains that she uses the same supplementation as a pregnant woman who eats meat: “I didn’t have any problems. On the contrary, vegetarian food encourages us to eat less processed and more fresh vegetables, which is very positive for both mother and baby”.

Businesswoman Maria Cleomana Targino says that her first contact with vegetarianism happened when a vegetarian friend said that food based on animal products, which Cleomana had adopted until then, was unhealthy. “After that, the desire to seek information about vegetarian food grew more and more”, he explains. Because she works at home, Cleomana says that she doesn’t face so many difficulties to eat on a daily basis.

“My diet is based on grains, vegetables, seeds. I’m always going to the fair and looking for new spices too”, says the entrepreneur, who has been a vegetarian for six years and is planning a transition to veganism.

Nutritionist Lara Natacci, master and doctor from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP) and member of the Communication Commission of the Brazilian Society of Food and Nutrition (SBAN), explains the differences between the vegan and vegetarian diet. “The vegetarian diet is one where we don’t include meat, chicken and fish. People on a vegetarian diet usually consume milk and dairy products and eggs. There is the strict vegetarian, who does not consume any food of animal origin, so he does not consume red meat, chicken, fish, neither eggs nor milk and dairy products. We also have the vegan, which does not consume any food of animal origin and no animal product either”, exemplifies Lara Natacci.

Understand the types of vegetarian diet:

They do not eat any type of meat (not even chicken, fish or seafood), but consume dairy products and eggs. This type of vegetarianism is the most common.

In addition to not eating any type of meat – such as lacto-ovo vegetarians – lacto-vegetarians exclude eggs from their diet. It is the predominant type of vegetarianism in countries like India, according to the Brazilian Vegetarian Society.

Do not eat any type of meat, dairy or eggs.

And what is veganism?

For ethical reasons, vegans do not consume anything of animal origin in any area of ​​their lives. Food, clothing, shows or any other type of activity that involves animal suffering is excluded from the life of a vegan person. Veganism is a political stance, not a diet.

For Lara Natacci, the greatest care that someone who wants to eat this type of food must have is to seek the guidance of a specialized professional, which helps to achieve a balanced and well-planned diet, as well as information to make the necessary substitutions. “It’s no use not eating meat on our plate to consume, instead, a food that is very rich in carbohydrates and not rich in protein”, says the nutritionist.

She points out that many animal foods are richer in saturated fat. This type of diet can contribute to the development of some types of non-communicable chronic diseases, especially cardiovascular ones.

About the nutritional aspects of the diet, nutritionist Shila Minari reinforces that vegetarian people can also have problems for making wrong food choices. Shila advises including legumes and non-animal protein sources in the diet. “Vitamin B12 supplements are often needed by vegetarians. This is the only vitamin that cannot be supplied with this type of diet”, he explains.

In order to have a balanced diet and not make up for the lack of animal protein with other nutrient-poor foods, she advises specialized follow-up. “It is important that those who are going to start a vegetarian diet follow up with nutrition”.

The market aimed specifically at this audience has also been more explored. Misael Heron and Julyana Pinheiro are from Brasília and created Cozinha Muju in 2019, with handcrafted and copyrighted products. “Our sale was based on sauces and jellies, without the use of animal products. Over time, we expanded the menu and included natural fermentation breads and some sweets. Today we function as a small bakery with nothing of animal origin”, highlights Julyana.

“The menus we make are weekly and respect the seasonality of the products. In addition, the fruits and vegetables used in the preparations come directly from small local and organic producers in the region”, adds Misael.

Want to get started?

For Mariana, the relationship with food should be the same in any type of food. She explains that, in vegetarianism, people tend to make a different connection to food. “I think this care should be the same for any food choice. We should look at what we eat and know how to choose the best options, vary our diet, explore combinations and transform food into personal care”, he says.

The “Segunda sem Carne”, an initiative of the Brazilian Vegetarian Society (SVB), can be an alternative for those who want to start adopting this type of diet or reduce the consumption of animal proteins. Another path is the flexitarian diet: there is a decrease in the consumption of foods of animal origin, but people do not stop consuming these foods permanently. “It would really be an intermediary between the vegetarian diet and the omnivorous diet, and it already brings some benefits both for our health and for the planet”, completes Lara Natacci.

“It is very important that we have this option, because often when we make very sudden changes in our diet or in our habits, we cannot sustain them in the long term. Therefore, making small changes can already generate good results”.