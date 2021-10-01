In Correio Talks, physician Rafael Stelmach warns of the severity of lung diseases

posted on 9/30/2021 3:04 PM / updated on 9/30/2021 3:07 PM



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira / DA Press)

Brazil faces a major challenge in caring for patients with severe lung diseases. In the assessment of physician Rafael Stelmach, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo and president of the ProAR Foundation, the subject was highlighted because of the covid-19 pandemic, but debates on other diseases and effective treatments are still lacking. The specialist was one of the guests at the Correio Talks virtual seminar — Social Impact of Serious Lung Diseases, broadcast on the newspaper’s social networks (website, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube).

Stelmach mentioned that lung diseases are not as well known by the population. “This was much clearer with the issue of covid. I said last year that people are finally realizing that we have lungs and not just hearts. People died of respiratory diseases, but the report was of heart disease”, he said. “This is changing. In fact, chronic diseases, especially the most serious ones, start out as not so impactful and not so serious”, he pointed out.

The professor has a consolidated career in health and also an important job related to management. The doctor defends the importance of the Parliamentary Front for Immunization and society’s engagement in the subject. “The doctor receives patients and assists, but interaction with in Brazil is not so common. This got me interested in the implementation issue. I had the opportunity to implement the first chronic lung disease protocol here in São Paulo”, he highlighted in the panel.

ProAR

The ProAR Foundation brings together healthcare professionals, patients and enthusiasts who aim to expand access to the diagnosis and treatment of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, lung cancer, cystic fibrosis and tuberculosis. Leading this project, Rafael Stelmach explained the intermediation of the relationship between specialists, industries, organizations and civil society. “It is a private organization, but based on both public and private actions. The goal is to implement. Putting into practice the techniques and needs of patients and working together”, he said.

“It is not only for teachers and health professionals, but also people, patients or not, who want to participate with us in this task. Therefore, our approach to the parliamentary front, as well as the patients’ association”, said the doctor.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines respiratory diseases as those that chronically affect the upper and lower airways. Such disorders are related to genetic and hereditary factors, such as cystic fibrosis and pulmonary arterial hypertension, for example, while others are preventable.

“