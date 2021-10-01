In Paris, Taís Araújo talks about fashion and reports differences on the use of masks between Brazil and France – Vogue

+



Taís Araujo (Photo: Leo Faria)

After having a close look at the trendy fashion show that celebrated Olivier Rousteing’s 10th birthday at Balmain, Taís Araújo is ready for her next stop in Paris: the presentation of Isabel Marant’s new collection. For the occasion, the actress chose a print dress and completed the look with maxi accessories. “Isabel rocked this look. I was very in love with him”, says Taís in an exclusive chat that you can check below.

know more

Vogue: How does it feel to travel abroad after more than a year and a half of the pandemic?

Thai Araujo: The feeling is relief and a little fear because people don’t wear masks here anymore, only indoors. Everywhere you enter you must present your health pass. I think it’s great, it has to be like that all over the world. When you get the vaccine, you sign a social pact. But seeing people without masks in the street gives me a bit of agony, because we are, in Brazil, living in a very different situation from France. I still come with this load from my origin.

Taís Araújo (Photo: Léo Faria)

V: How did you prepare to be in another Paris fashion week?

OK: I didn’t prepare very much. I left the recording of “Superbonita” straight here, having to organize my house, my children, my mother. So, actually, I’m here, but I’m in Brazil a lot, thinking about how my house works. But I love coming here, I love Fashion Week, the city is very beautiful. I’ve lived here and I love coming back.

V: How was the choice of productions you took in your suitcase?

OK: My preparation to pack the suitcase was no big deal. I got some skirts, some cashmeres, some things, boots, almost the same everyday style, and some trench coats.

V: Tell a little about your look to Isabel Marant’s front row?

OK: I have Rita Lazzarotti here in Paris, I knew she would help me. Isabel Marant’s look broke. She put together a whole look. I was very in love with him.

Taís Araujo (Photo: Leo Faria)

V: Besides the fashion show, what are your plans to make in Paris? Do you have a list of restaurants, exhibitions, etc. to do in the city?

OK: I have plans to go to museums, restaurants, that’s it. It’s basically a hit and go.

V: Did you meet Brazilians on this trip? Who? How was it?

OK: I’ve already met Erica Monteiro, makeup artist who made the entire Mister Brown. She got married and came to live in Sweden.