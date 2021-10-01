In the biggest seizure of money of the year in the State of SP, almost R$ 12 million without proven origin are found in Presidente Prudente | President Prudente and Region

Almost R$ 12 million in cash – in reais and dollars – were seized by the Highway Military Police during an operation this Thursday (30), on the Raposo Tavares Highway (SP-270), in Presidente Prudente (SP). A 38-year-old man was arrested.
According to the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), this was the largest seizure of money carried out in the State of São Paulo in 2021.
Almost R$ 12 million in cash, between reais and dollars, were seized in Presidente Prudente (SP) — Photo: Highway Police
The incident began with the approach to a semi-trailer in front of the Operational Base of road policing in Presidente Prudente. At the time, the driver of the vehicle showed “suspicious attitudes”.
In an inspection of the cargo transport set with plates from Mato Grosso do Sul, loaded with citrus pulp, the police found a “large volume of money” in a false bottom in the cabin.
In all, the seizure was R$ 11,551,636.40, of which R$ 4,344,166.04 were in dollars.
After being caught, the driver, who until then had not proved the lawful origin of the amount, was arrested. He declared that he took the amount in São Paulo and would take it to the State of Mato Grosso do Sul.
The occurrence was presented at the Federal Police Precinct, in Presidente Prudente, which will investigate the case.
