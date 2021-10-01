In vague testimony, Facebook tries to defend itself on ‘Toxic Instagram’ – 09/30/2021

A Facebook executive was asked this Thursday (30) by senators in Congress about the impact of the group’s applications — especially Instagram — on young people.

The move comes two weeks after a report released by the Wall Street Journal indicated the company was aware that its photo app could have a “toxic” effect on young girls and teenagers.

The hearing was attended by Facebook’s global director of security, Antigone Davis, and is just the first of two that the Senate Commerce Committee has scored on the social network.

If at this first moment, Facebook focused on defending itself, next week, however, the committee should receive the testimony of a whistleblower. It is not known, so far, who is the person expected by the Senate.

Davis, who identified herself as a mother and former teacher, rejected the idea that the report went down like a “bomb.” However, it did not commit to releasing a full survey report, noting possible “privacy considerations.” She said Facebook is “looking for ways to launch more searches” but still kept it a secret.

Instagram said it was looking for new ways to discourage people from focusing on their physical appearance. The company also said that while Instagram can be a place where people have “negative experiences,” the app also gives voice to marginalized people and helps friends and family stay connected.

bipartisan pressure

If there is one thing that can unite both American parties, it is fear of the effect caused by the big techs. It took more than three hours of bipartisan pressure.

“We now know that Facebook routinely puts profits ahead of children’s online safety. We know it chooses the growth of its products over the well-being of our children,” Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said at the opening of the hearing. “The question that haunts me,” he added, “is how can we [adultos], or parents, or anyone, trust Facebook?” he asked.

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn echoed Blumenthal in her comments. “We don’t trust you [Facebook] to influence our children,” he said.

Lawmakers have extensively exploited Facebook’s internal research leaked by The Wall Street Journal that revealed that the platform can harm the mental health and body image of minors, especially among teenage girls.

They also pressured the company about its recently discontinued plans for a version of the app aimed at a vulnerable group: children under 13 years old.

“Instagram is that early childhood cigarette, created to hook teenagers early,” said Democratic Senator Ed Markey. “Facebook is like a tobacco giant, promoting a product that they know is harmful to the health of young people,” he added.

Blumenthal said in his speech that people in his office created an Instagram account identifying themselves as a 13-year-old girl. Followed profiles with reports and filled with other reports that promoted self-mutilation and varied eating disorders.

In defense of the platform, Davis pointed out that this type of content violates the terms of use and is not accepted on the social network — although it is still found, as reported by the senator.

evasive speech

The vague responses did not sit well with child rights activists.

“For 2.5 hours, Ms. Davis offered us evasions and misunderstandings and refused to commit to a single substantive change or even greater transparency,” said Josh Golin, executive director of Fairplay, a children’s rights advocacy group , formerly known as Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, on CNN.

“She also continued to spread the fiction that Facebook’s interest in Instagram Kids is driven by concern for children’s safety, when the company’s own leaked documents make it clear that it’s part of a larger growth strategy and to compete with TikTok and Snapchat for young users,” he added.

Davis, the only Facebook name in the audience, said the company conducts such internal surveys “to make platforms better” and that it has taken steps to make them safer, such as tools to offer help to teens if their activity suggests they can be at risk for eating disorders or suicide.

“At Facebook, we take the privacy, security and well-being of everyone who uses our platform very seriously, especially the younger ones on our services,” she said. “We work tirelessly to implement the right policies, products and precautions so they have a safe experience.”

Davis also said that Facebook disagrees “vehemently with how the report [do WSJ] characterized our work,” adding that “research has shown that many teens say Instagram is also helping with difficult problems that are so common in teens.”

The executive declined to say how and when Instagram for kids should be developed and launched. She also denied a commitment to making more internal Facebook polls public — but said the company is considering the case.

Facebook and other big tech platforms, known as big techs, faced scrutiny by the US Congress more than a year ago over issues including journalists’ publicized abuses of privacy, questionable content moderation practices, and concerns about competition issues unfair.

*With information from CNN and Wall Street Journal