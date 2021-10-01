Income Tax: 870 thousand taxpayers fell into the fine mesh; know what to do

About 870 thousand taxpayers fell in the fine mesh of the 2021 Income Tax, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service this Thursday (30/9). The number represents 2.4% of the total documents delivered. Among the returns withheld, 666,647 are with tax refundable, 181,992 with tax payable and 20,663 with zero balance. The main reasons for retention were highlighted by the Revenue:

41.4% – omission of income subject to annual adjustment (of declared holders and dependents);

30.9% – deductions from the calculation basis (main reason for deduction – medical expenses);

20.0% – discrepancies in the amount of IRRF between what appears in Dirf and what was declared by the individual;

7.7% – motivated by deductions from the tax due, receipt of accumulated earnings, and divergence of information on payment of carnê-leão and/or complementary tax.

How do you know if this is your situation?

When checking the status of your return, you will be informed whether or not there are any pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund. The consultation can be done on the Revenue page on the internet or on the agency’s application on cell phones and tablets.

Fell into fine mesh. And now?

There are three alternatives in this case:

a) Rectifying Declaration: correct the presented Declaration, without any fine or penalty. This will not be possible if the taxpayer has already been summoned or notified;

b) Collect and present all receipts and documents that attest to the declared amounts and indicated as pending in the Statement. Then, just formalize a Digital Process for the Fiscal Network through the e-CAC Portal;

c) Wait for a communication from the Federal Revenue before submitting documentation explaining the pending statement.