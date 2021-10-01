Income Tax: More than 23 thousand in the State fell in the fine mesh

(Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil)

More than 23,000 Espírito Santo fell into the fine mesh of this year’s Income Tax. The data were passed by the Federal Revenue, this Thursday (30). The institution reported that 869,302 taxpayers were retained in Brazil.

Across the country, 36,868,780 declarations were delivered this year and the total number of Brazilians in fine mesh corresponds to 2.4% of the total documents delivered to the Federal Revenue.

In Espírito Santo, the Revenue reports that 23,391 declarations were retained in the fiscal network. “The main reason is medical expenses, followed by lack of income”, revealed the institution.

To find out how is your situation with the Internal Revenue Service, the taxpayer must access the institution’s website (click here) or through the recipe application available to be downloaded on mobile and tablet.

Another way to know if you are in the fine mesh is by accessing the Income Tax “extract” on the IRS website at the so-called Virtual Service Center, the e-CAC (click here).

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the IRS page itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

Check out the Internal Revenue Service guidelines for those who have fallen into the fine mesh of Income Tax