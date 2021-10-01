Index that readjusts the rental contract should close the year at 20% – Economy

The IGP-M (General Price Index – Market), indicator used for readjust the rental contracts, fell 0.64% in September, according to the FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas).

The small drop, however, should not remain in the coming months and the forecast is for the index to close the year at around 20%.

The negative variation of the IGP-M in September was one-off, and not generalized, according to economist André Braz, coordinator of the IPC at FGV IBRE.

For the economist, the reason is simple: there is already a sign of price recovery in the international iron ore market. “In October, the IPA should already register some increase, returning part of this fall.”

Braz points out that, despite not being a downward trend, the IGP-M should continue to decelerate “because last year we had a much stronger exchange rate devaluation and an increase in commodities than what is registered now”.

“We are going to replace a year of heavy inflation with a year of lower inflation. The forecast is that the IGP-M will close around 20%, which remains high if we consider that the CPI, which is similar to the IPCA of the IBGE, may end the year at 9%. So there will be a very big difference between the inflation of industry and agribusiness and that of families.”

Miguel Ribeiro de Oliveira, executive director of Anefac (National Association of Finance, Administration and Accounting Executives), also believes that the fall of the IGP-M in September was punctual.

Like Braz, Oliveira estimates that in the short term the IGP-M should not fall.

Property owners and tenants will continue to negotiate readjustments

Braz believes that the IGP-M should be increasingly unlinked as a readjustment index for rental contracts and make room for the IPCA.

“Currently, due to unemployment, owners are choosing to use the IPCA to readjust their contracts. The tendency is for the real estate market to start opting for more modest corrections, so as not to leave the property empty”, says the economist.

More than 60% of lease agreements signed since November 2020 at Quinto Andar, a technology startup that rents and sells residential properties, have the IPCA as a correction.

“When the series of increases in the IGP-M began, we sat down with tenants and landlords to mediate the negotiation, showing that the detachment of the indicator from the behavior of official inflation would not be good for their relationship”, says José Osse, head of communication of the Fifth Floor.

Quinto Andar currently has 120 thousand contracts in force — between old and new — with the IPCA as an index. Every month, almost 11 thousand deals are closed by the company with the same indicator.

Grupo Lello, manager of condominiums and real estate, has also been using the IPCA as an index of rental contracts since January this year.

Moira Toledo, director of risk and governance, says that by proposing the change, the company only had positive returns from both parties.

According to a survey carried out by Lello, between October 2020 and July this year:

• 30.64% of rental contracts were not readjusted;

• 31.67% of the agreements were corrected by the IPCA;

• 29.91% opted for an alternative adjustment between IPCA and IGPM; and

• 7.95% opted for the full readjustment by the IGP-M.

