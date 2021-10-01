Indian video of leopard attack causes uproar in WhatsApp groups in Cáceres | Cáceres News

A video caught the attention of the locals this Wednesday (30), many created stories about the jaguar attack on the banks of the Paraguay River in Cáceres, however the video is of Indian origin.

The fact would have occurred on Wednesday (30) in Visava, near the Dairy Aarey in Mumbai, India. Due to the time difference, it started to go viral in the early hours of this morning in Cáceres.

There were people in conversation groups who said they knew you, another gave a name, another gave the location and during the day there were conversations of all creativity.

The video shows the leopard lurking outside a house. A woman with a cane is seen leaving the house and sitting on the porch. As soon as she sat down, she was attacked by the leopard.

The woman used her cane to protect herself from the leopard, but suffered scratches on her face, chest and back. She was identified as Nirmala Rambadan Singh, 55 years old.

Gajanan Hire, head of the thane Forestry Division that oversees the Aarey colony, said the claw marks clearly indicate that the attack was carried out by a subadult leopard.

At a time when social networks are very active and cell phone communicators, such as WhatsApp, are increasingly widespread, fake news finds a fertile ground to thrive. But how to recognize them?

1) Always check the sources of information – organizations or people you’ve never heard of appear in the story but can’t resist a Google search? Bad sign.

2) Check the dates: news has an expiration date – the world changes very fast and one news story may have been true – ten years ago. Don’t be fooled by very old stories.

3) Be wary of radical positions – true news brings at least two points of view. In Journalism, this is known as access to the contradictory. Fake News are often fierce in defending just one side of the issue, not listening to the other.

4) If other means of communication did not give the same information, it may be false – today, hardly a vehicle can retain a news as exclusive for a long time. If the content is in only one place, be suspicious.

5) Read the entire article, not just the title – the Internet is an infinite source of information, while attention is a rare article. For this reason, certain editors use sensational or partial headlines, which tend to attract more readers’ eyes, and which do not necessarily reflect the content of the story. Therefore, always read the full report.