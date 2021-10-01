Influencer Gabby Petito said she was assaulted by her fiance in a new video released by the police – Monet

+



Influencer Gabby Petito crying after being approached by a police officer in August (Photo: Reproduction)

Influencer Gabby Petito (1999-2021) said she was assaulted by her fiance, Brian Laundrie, in the days before her disappearance. The revelation was made by Petito after she and her partner were stopped on the road by a police officer near Arches National Park, Utah, on 12 August. The video of the influencer’s report to the police officer was released on the Fox News channel website (watch the video by clicking here).

Laundrie has been missing since September 14th, he is the main suspect in Gabby’s murder – found dead in a forest in the state of Wyoming on September 19th.

According to US media, the police officer approached Petito and Laundrie after a woman called the police reporting the assault she witnessed in a convenience store parking lot.

“Did he assault you?” the police officer asks Petito, with her in a police vehicle. “I think so, I think so,” answers the influencer hesitantly. “But I attacked him first.”

“Where did he assault you? Don’t worry, just be honest”, asks the policeman. Petito replies: “It wasn’t that he hit me in the face. He didn’t punch me in the face or anything.”

The policeman insists: “Did he slap you in the face? What happened?”. Petito responds: “Well, he held me with his nails and that’s why I have this cut here [na bochecha]. I can feel how far I lean, it’s hot. He got mad at me, locked me outside and told me to breathe, but I didn’t want to. I wanted to continue and we were without water”.

Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie (Photo: instagram reproduction)

As Petito chooses not to denounce Laundrie, the two are eventually released.

Petito and her fiance were on a van trip across the United States, but she cut off contact with her family at the end of August. The search for her began when her fiance returned home to Florida on September 1, without giving information on Petito’s location. The influencer’s body was found in the Wyoming Forest on September 19th.

Petito’s corpse was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest after two YouTubers analyzed a personal video they took of the same location, and noted a van in the footage that matched the description of the vehicle Gabby and fiance Brian Laundrie were traveling in and alerted authorities .

