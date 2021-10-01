Intermittent fasting – if done right – can help you live longer

A study recently published in the renowned scientific journal nature showed that time-constrained feeding, a type of intermittent fasting, can increase longevity. The work was done on flies, but it is believed that this discovery may help to understand how this strategy can help fight human aging.

To measure the effect of intermittent fasting on aging, researchers at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York put fruit flies on four different diets. One group had unrestricted access to food; another group had access to food only during 12 hours of the day; the third group fasted for 24 hours, followed by 24 hours of unrestricted food; and the last group was placed on time-restricted intermittent feeding (iTRF), which consisted of 20 hours of fasting, followed by a day of recovery of unlimited feeding.

Among the four groups of flies, only those that followed the iTRF feeding regimen showed a significant extension of life expectancy – 18% for females and 13% for males. According to the researchers, the 20-hour fasting period was a critical point for the strategy’s success. Life expectancy increased only for flies that fasted at night and broke their fast at lunchtime. In those who fasted during the day and ate at night, there was no change.

iTRF not only increased the life expectancy of the flies, the diet also improved the health of the flies by increasing muscle and neuronal function, reducing age-related protein aggregation and delaying the onset of aging markers in intestinal muscles and tissues. .

For researchers, the role of time was a big clue to how fasting affects longevity. They found that a cell cleansing process begins after fasting, but only when it occurs overnight. This process is called autophagy and is known to delay aging by cleaning and recycling damaged cell components.

“We found that the life-prolonging benefits of iTRF require a functional circadian rhythm and autophagy components. When any of these processes were stopped, the diet had no effect on the animals’ longevity.”

Human cells use the same cleansing processes, so the findings raise the possibility that behavioral changes or medications that stimulate the cleansing process can provide similar health benefits to people, delaying aging-related illnesses and extending life expectancy.

“Any type of dietary restriction is difficult. “It takes a lot of discipline, and most studies of restricted fasting in humans include a day of freedom to make it more tolerable. It would be much easier to get the same health benefits if we could improve autophagy pharmacologically, specifically at night,” said Matt Ulgherait, research associate in the laboratory and co-author of the study, said in a statement.