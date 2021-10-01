Involved in a complaint by the MP, the secretary general of São Paulo asks for a leave of absence from the position

Involved in accusations of money laundering and fraud during the administration of Carlos Miguel Aidar as president of São Paulo, Douglas Schwartzmann excused himself from the position of general secretary of the club on Thursday.

The Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo points out that the councilor is involved in a fraudulent scheme headed by Carlos Miguel Aidar during the period he presided over the Tricolor, between 2014 and 2015.

“To preserve the institution and the management [de Julio Casares], because it is certain that soon my innocence will be proven”, said Douglas Schwartzmann in contract with the reporter of the Sports Gazette.

In addition to Douglas Schwartzmann, Leonardo Serafim, São Paulo’s legal director at the time, is also mentioned in the MP-SP complaint. Currently, Serafim does not have any position in the club, but continues as an advisor and was even present at the meeting of the Board of Directors last weekend, in which the reformulation of the tricolor medical department was announced.

The Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo accuses Carlos Miguel Aidar, his then girlfriend, Cinira Maturana, Leonardo Serafim and Douglas Schwartzmann and four other people not connected to São Paulo of fraud in the hiring of defender Iago Maidana, from the José Roberto Cortez Advogados law firm, in addition to the sporting goods supply agreement with Under Armor.

Leave your comment