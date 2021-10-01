Ipespe: Lula leads all 1st round scenarios and would beat any opponent in the 2nd





An Ipespe poll released on Thursday 30 points out that Lula maintains the leadership of voting intentions for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.

In the 1st scenario, the PT scores 43%, followed by Jair Bolsonaro (28%), Ciro Gomes (11%), João Doria (5%), Luiz Henrique Mandetta (4%) and Rodrigo Pacheco (2%). In the previous poll, in August, Lula had 40%, Bolsonaro 24% and Ciro 10%.

In the 2nd scenario, with more potential candidates, Lula continues with a large advantage, reaching 42% of intentions. Next come Bolsonaro (25%), Ciro (9%), Sergio Moro (7%), Mandetta (3%), José Luiz Datena (3%), Eduardo Leite (3%), Simone Tebet (1%) , Rodrigo Pacheco (1%) and Alessandro Vieira (0%).

All projections for the 2nd round indicate Lula’s victory. Against Bolsonaro, by 50% to 31%; against Moro, by 53% to 34%; against Ciro, by 49% to 30%; against Milk, by 49% to 30%; and against Doria, by 50% to 27%.

Bolsonaro would also lose to Ciro (45% to 34%). The former captain also appears numerically behind Leite (36% to 33%) and Doria (39% to 35%), but the difference is within the margin of error, which is 3.2 percentage points more or less .

Ipespe interviewed 1,000 people aged 16 or over, from all regions of Brazil, between September 22nd and 24th.

