iPhone 13 Pro Max: Doctor says he uses cell phone macro camera to examine patients’ eyes

The iPhone 13 needs no introduction, but it is indisputable that the focus of the new generation is to highlight the photographic power of these phones, especially in the iPhone 13 Pro models. to stand out in world rankings. Going beyond ordinary smartphone functions flagship, an American ophthalmologist revealed that he is using the Macro function of his iPhone 13 Pro Max to examine his patients. According to Doctor Tommy Korn, it is possible to capture very detailed images that allow get essential information about treatments.

“I’m using the iPhone 13 Pro Max for macro eye photography this week, I’m impressed,” says the doctor. “This will innovate eye care for the patient and telemedicine”, he comments. With the coronavirus pandemic, remote medical consultations have become more popular, but it is a fact that resources are limited due to the capacity of the hardware present in some cell phones. Jeffrey Lewis, optometrist, corroborates the innovators applications of technology in medicine suggested by Dr. Korn, and agrees that the resource is essential to boosting distance care.