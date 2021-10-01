iPhone 13 Pro Max leaves Galaxy S21 Ultra behind in speed test

The Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max were placed side by side in a speed duel — which tested the performance of flagships to open multiple apps in the same sequence — and the Apple cell, despite dropping behind, ended up leading to better against the South Korean rival.

Altogether, there were 16 applications tested and the Samsung smartphone came out ahead and managed to hold the lead until the execution of Snapseed — popular Google image editing application. The iPhone 13 Pro Max managed to catch up with the opponent only by opening the seventh application on the list, FilmoraGo, for video editing.

The clash in the video app was curious and deserves a highlight: the Galaxy S21 Ultra started the application with a lot of ease in front of the opponent, but its delay in exporting the video left it behind. From then on, the iPhone led the dispute to the end, with more speed to open and run games, while Samsung only took advantage in the end, with Disney Plus and Amazon.

At the end of the video, the person responsible for the material makes an analysis and concludes that the South Korean cell phone had a better performance to open everyday applications — such as Facebook — or lighter apps, while the Apple device got the better of services that demand more of the processor, especially in graphics-intensive applications such as games and video rendering.

(Image: Reproduction/Apple)

It is important to point out that the test was done in two phases, with the applications being executed in the same order and then with one more turn made backwards. The final results show that the iPhone 13 Pro Max finished the first stage with about two seconds ahead of the Galaxy S21 Ultra — it was 47.53 seconds against 49.77 seconds. In the second phase, the distance was greater, with a performance of 1m51s42 for the Apple phone and 1m58s63 for the Samsung phone.

Comparative

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

It is unfair to make a hardware comparison, as the two devices have different operating systems, which consequently have a very different optimization. Anyway, Apple’s A15 Bionic processor with 6GB of RAM showed a final performance superior to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, with its 12GB of RAM and Snapdragon 888.

The units tested in the video have 128GB of internal storage for the iPhone 13 Pro Max and 256GB for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and have iOS 15 and Android 11 operating systems installed, respectively.