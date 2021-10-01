iPhone 14 with Face ID under the screen, Galaxy S22 line details and more | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that has happened in the last few days in another edition of the Plantão TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so that you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we talk about some releases from Samsung and Xiaomi, rumors of the Galaxy S22 and iPhone 14 lines and Procon-SP’s moves against Samsung and Apple for selling cellphones without charger. Missed any of this news? Then keep scrolling down the page to see what went down.

Official Galaxy M52 and S21 FE almost canceled

Samsung has been revamping its mid-range, and the brand’s latest release is for the Galaxy M family: the Galaxy M52 5G. As the name implies, the model is another one to arrive, already compatible with the fifth generation of mobile internet, with other cool differentials for the category, such as 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen, 64 megapixel camera and powerful hardware with Qualcomm Snapdragon chip 778G and 8GB of RAM. Those who liked the Galaxy M51 for the 7,000 mAh battery may be disappointed, because the new device brings “only” 5,000 mAh, leaving the Galaxy M62 alone with the higher capacity. We still don’t know when the Galaxy M52 arrives in Brazil, but it is already being sold abroad for something close to R$ 2 thousand. While it doesn’t arrive here, Samsung presented in our country this Wednesday (29) the Galaxy M22, cheaper option for those who want good performance, battery that lasts a long time and a good 90 Hz Super AMOLED screen without spending too much. The cell phone comes in three color options for the suggested price of R$ 1.8 thousand, in black, white and blue. Following Samsung, who should not be sold in the end is the Galaxy S21 FE, which after a lot of told-me-told seems to have even been cancelled. The device, which would arrive as a more affordable option in the S21 line, was another victim of the shortage of components that has plagued the market since last year, and after having its launch forecast postponed from August to October, now it has signs that it won’t even be made official by the brand. This is said because Samsung has started deleting Galaxy S21 FE support pages in various locations around the world, showing at least that it has backed down from the decision to launch the device in some markets. As the brand doesn’t comment on rumors, there’s no telling the exact reason the pages were removed, so just wait and see if it will be featured in the coming weeks.

Apple and Samsung in the crosshairs of Procon-SP

Still talking about Samsung, but not just her, Procon-SP notified the South Korean and its rival Apple to provide clarification on the sale of products without charger in the box. The targets are the recent folding Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 by the South Korean, while on the American side those responsible for calling attention were the models of the iPhone 13 line, which have not even started sales in Brazil yet. As it was on previous occasions, Procon accuses companies of practicing “tied sales”, forcing consumers to purchase an essential accessory for the products to function separately. Samsung has expressed itself on the case, claiming that it is a policy to reduce the production of electronic waste, and that it has been working since 2017 to standardize the USB-C input on its devices and thus allow a single cable to be compatible with all your latest cell phones. Now the brands will need to respond to Procon on the matter, and then a penalty will be stipulated by the agency according to the irregularities found.

Xiaomi Civi announced, Redmi 10 in Brazil and more

Xiaomi announced another line in China, called Civi. According to the brand, it comes to replace the defunct Mi CC line, focusing on young audiences with well-crafted design, powerful specifications and cameras that deliver enough quality for posts on social networks. Its biggest highlights are the 120 Hz AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 778G processor with up to 12 GB of RAM and the 55 watt rechargeable battery. The device should be restricted from the Chinese market, already being available there for prices starting at around R$ 2,100. Those who liked the look of the Civi and were sad that he didn’t leave China may be excited, as Xiaomi must use lines similar to its family 12. According to informed, the Xiaomi 12 would leave aside the curved screen on all edges to deliver a more traditional design with only curvature on the sides, it is possible that the Civi’s rear camera module also serves as the basis for the look of the new flagship. While the Xiaomi 12 does not arrive, last week the brand opened another store in Brazil, this being the first in the southern region of the country, in Curitiba. The store had the brand’s transparent TV and the conceptual Mix Fold and Mix 4 on display, but the products should not be officially sold in Brazil. The Redmi 10 arrived from the absolute nothingness, a brand new cheap with a 90 Hz screen, 50 megapixel camera and large battery for up to two days of use. The device has a suggested price of R$ 2 thousand, being sold in a version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Galaxy S22 line gains first images

The Galaxy S22 line should be presented by Samsung in January of next year, and as expected the rumors about it are starting to gain strength with each passing day. In recent days, high quality images of the family’s three cell phones have been published, giving an idea of ​​what they can look like when they are actually presented by the brand. Starting with the two smaller ones, both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus bring a design very similar to the current S21 and S21 Plus, including a flat screen with a centered hole and few edges around it, and three rear cameras aligned vertically in the upper left corner. The camera block would go through a subtle change, losing the finish that makes it look attached to the side of the devices and thus being limited to the rear panel, as happens with other lines of Samsung. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, would bring drastic changes in the look to please the orphans of the Galaxy Note line, which apparently was even discontinued. The device would have very straight corners, screen and back with curved sides and, look, slot for the pen S Pen at the bottom. In addition, the rear camera module would have a new design, with two options being disclosed by the same source. The first is a single shapeless block for the four cameras and other components, while the second would have two separate blocks, with a look that resembles the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Lastly, it was commented that the lineup may have name changes, with the Galaxy S22 Plus actually coming in as the S22 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra being released as the Galaxy Note 22 Ultra, which can certainly end up confusing a lot of people. Anyway, there are still a few months to go before the S22 line arrives, and we’ll still have a lot of news about it here at Plantão TC.

iPhone 14 with titanium body and new design