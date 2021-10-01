Is it possible to accumulate portions of emergency aid and Bolsa Família?

According to the interim measure on emergency aid, it is not possible to accumulate more than one payment during the same month.

Emergency aid and Bolsa Família have been resources used by the government to transfer income. But there is the following question: “is it possible accumulate the two benefits”? The straight answer is no.

But why? According to the Provisional Measure that establishes the rules for granting emergency aid, it is not possible to accumulate the two benefits. What happens is an assessment carried out by the government to consider what the most advantageous benefit for the Bolsa Família beneficiary.

understanding better

Assuming that the Bolsa Família beneficiary, worth approximately R$190, is approved to receive emergency aid, with an average value of R$250. The money that will be credited to the digital social savings account will only be the money related to the emergency benefit.

But as soon as the emergency aid transfers are closed, the Ministry of Citizenship will reestablish the amounts referring to Bolsa Família for those enrolled in the respective program. Remembering that the emergency aid, related to the pandemic, will possibly end in October.

Brazil Aid

As soon as the payment of the last batch of emergency aid is made, the beneficiaries of Bolsa Família must return to receive the amounts common to the program in question. However, it is worth remembering that the government is considering replacing Bolsa Família with a new program, called Brazil Aid.

Anyone who is already registered with Bolsa Família will be automatically included in the new program. The proposal of Auxílio Brasil is to integrate some benefits to families in a single subsistent program.

The expectation is that the benefit amount will reach R$300.00. It is considered that at least 12 benefits will be increased in the new program: