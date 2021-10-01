Ishmael is rewarded and conquers dream at the end of Empire

Among so many endings, the soap opera Empire reserve a happy ending for Ismael (Jonas Torres). The boy has his honesty rewarded and gets his dream home.

A former recyclable material collector, Ismael saw his life change when he took a good attitude. He went to the company of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) and returned a valuable ring to the Commander.

The jewel had been swallowed by Lorraine (Dani Barros), but was later recovered. Ishmael turned around in amazement and insisted on handing the ring to its true owner.

José Alfredo was surprised and offered money to the former waste picker. But he refused, saying he did the right thing without expecting any reward. Later, he got a job with a formal contract at Império.

Hefty and new house

After much pain and showing that he is good character, Ismael is impressed to win a jackpot from the Commander. After the businessman’s death, Lorraine’s husband is included in his will.

José Alfredo leaves good money for the former waste picker in recognition of his great attitude in the past. With that, the boy buys his own house in the neighborhood of Santa Teresa.

When leaving the pension of Xana (Aílton Graça), Ismael is moved and confesses to Lorraine that he will never forget what the “man in black” did to change his life.

In the final stretch, the last chapter of Empire will be aired on November 5th. From the 8th onwards, Um Lugar ao Sol, the new 9 pm soap opera will begin.