‘It didn’t happen’, says Renata Fan about a hairdresser’s push

Renata Fan he spoke about a video in which he appears pushing a hairdresser, during the break of some filming. The presenter took the opportunity while she was live on TV to talk about what happened, and denied the push.

“We had a technical glitch, it happens in any work environment, we started the show in a very tumultuous way and unfortunately, without me knowing, we went to YouTube earlier, and then there was an image on the internet that looked like I was pushing a person, who specifically is not my makeup artist, is my hairdresser, and actually that didn’t happen”, she said.

“We didn’t know, everyone was here a little… crazy yet. And I wanted to say that if there’s one thing I’m against in football and in sport and in life, mainly, it’s the issue of violence. I would never do that to anyone, something I condemn here. Other than that, the specific person has been working with me for 12 years, she is my friend, she knows my intimate life like few people do, she is close, she goes to my house, so that wouldn’t happen”, completed Renata.

