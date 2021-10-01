‘It was necessary a place to speak to put a stop to it,’ says Contarato, senator of the CPI, after a homophobic attack – 09/30/2021 – Power

After directly confronting the author of a homophobic attack during Covid’s CPI session, senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES) says that he thought twice before exposing his family, but considered that it was necessary to take a stand so that other people would not pass. by the same situation.

“We are a prejudiced, sexist, homophobic, racist, misogynistic country. This place of speech was needed to put a stop to it. We cannot lose our capacity for indignation,” Contarato told sheet while leaving the plenary this Thursday (30).

During the session, the senator confronted the Pocket-born businessman Otávio Fakhoury, who had attacked Contarato’s sexual orientation on his social networks. The businessman republished a tweet in which the congressman made a spelling error, criticizing him with a homophobic comment.

“The delegate, an open homosexual, was perhaps thinking about the scent of someone there in that plenary. Who would be the ‘perfume’ that captivated him,” wrote Fakhoury.

Right at the beginning of the session, Contarato occupied the chair of the CPI presidency, alongside the deponent, and confronted his aggressor. He said that “money doesn’t buy dignity, it doesn’t buy character.” And he stated that Fakhoury’s family is no better than his, formed by him, her husband and two black children, Gabriel, 7 years old, and Mariana, 2.

The businessman backed off, said it was a joke, apologized and recanted the comment.

Despite having received the support of the commission members, the senator recognizes that some of them may have the same vision of the businessman. Proof of this, he argues, is that the main rights conquered by the LGBTQIA+ community took place through the Judiciary and not through legislative initiatives.

What did you feel when you read businessman Otávio Fakhoury’s tweet? It is a criminal act, of such cowardice, because people are behind a social network to commit a crime that only those who pass through it know the pain it is. And there is no money, no criminal conduct to take away this pain. So I felt violated, victim of a crime of homophobia, practiced by that person.

How was the decision to confront him? Since yesterday [quarta-feira] and even today I was in doubt whether I should expose my personal life, my family, my children. It’s a very difficult act, but I had to do it so that other people don’t go through what we’re going through. Because unfortunately to say that we are all equal before the law is far from reality.

What was it like to confront the aggressor directly, looking him in the eye, on a live stream? In fact, what I saw was a person with different values. When I asked him what image he wants to convey to his children, it is because the image I want to convey to my children is one that involves the dignity of the human person.

He made an introduction on speech, his resume, who speaks a foreign language, professions, positions, status and money. But there is something that for me is much more significant, which is when you effectively value your education and these concepts that go through ethics, morals, dignity, decorum, humility, compassion.

So there, at that moment, I went to see and felt a mixture of sadness, even disappointment with the human being. What is the value that certain human beings nurture and pass on to their children? Children often look at their parents as mirrors. What image are you transmitting to your children, what awareness is there? That’s what motivated me to talk and that was the perception I had with him there.

Do you think he learned something? That’s just him with an internal judgment of value that’s going to answer. It is also not enough to ask for forgiveness, when it offended not only me, but the entire population. And I’m not just saying the LGBTQIA+ population, because it violated an international treaty to which Brazil is a signatory.

It violated a constitutional premise and one of the foundations of the Federative Republic of Brazil, which is in article 3, item 4, which says that one of the principles of the Republic is to promote the well-being of all and abolish any and all forms of discrimination.

And it’s not enough to ask for forgiveness. When we have the humility, which is one of the best virtues of human beings, to recognize the error and ask for forgiveness, but what do you do to change the behavior? I hope from the bottom of my heart that, starting today, he has changed his behavior and changes his behavior not only in relation to the LGBTQIA+ population, but in relation to women, blacks, indigenous people, quilombolas, society as a whole. Because we all must be equal under the law.

Mr. received unanimous support from the CPI, government and opposition senators. Do you consider the hypothesis that some of them think like Fakhoury? I think yes, unfortunately, because it is a pro forma behavior. Because if you analyze all these achievements of the LGBTQIA+ population, then I’m talking about the right to marriage, the right to adoption, the right to a social name, receiving a pension for the death of a partner due to the death of a partner, criminalization of homophobia, right to donate blood, all these rights did not come about through the proper course of the legislative process.

They were given by the Judiciary. this is a house [o Senado] which systematically denies rights to the LGBTQIA+ population, women, blacks, indigenous people, quilombolas. So obviously, I appreciate all the show of affection and affection, but I know effectively that many people there have only a polite behavior towards the act of violence that was practiced, even because the equation of homophobia with racism is one of the few crimes considered unbailable and imprescriptible . It is necessary to stop and curb any form of discrimination and prejudice.

Mr. quoted a sentence by the Reverend Martin Luther King and said he had a dream of not being judged for his sexual orientation. Do the manifestations of support give hope or do you still see this dream a long way off? Too far away, unfortunately. Saying that we are all equal under the law, without discrimination of any kind, is not a reality. Of the Three Powers, the only one that was ever presided over by a woman was this one.

I was in Salvador before the pandemic and 85% of Salvador’s population is made up of blacks and browns, but they never elected a black or brown mayor. This has to change, it has to say something. This is symbolic violence that hurts as much or more than real violence.

I was in the Legislative Assembly of Mato Grosso do Sul. Of the 24 deputies, no women and 52% of the population are women. Once again we are, for the most part white, rich, in suits, deciding the lives of millions of poor people.

Unfortunately, if you treat a sociological profile of the Brazilian Parliament, it does not represent the population, which has 60 million Brazilians in poverty and extreme poverty, 25 million underutilized employees and these have no representation at all. These suffer the rigor of laws imposed by an economically more privileged layer.

Mr. did you follow the repercussions on social networks of the events that took place in the session? I am very happy and even moves me. Because when we go through that, it’s very difficult.

This is the importance of the place of speech, because I was very in doubt whether I should expose myself, but I have received so many messages from people I have never seen in my life that, my God, today I say: if I can touch the life of a person and if that person changes behavior, if you have a father or mother, if you have a child who is from the LGBTQIA+ population, mother, uncle, nephew, embrace him unconditionally.

The principle of the dignity of the human person is inherent in everyone. Sexual orientation will never define character.

Fabiano Contarato, 55

Born in Nova Venécia (ES), he graduated in law and worked as a police chief, specifically as a traffic officer. He was elected in 2018 to the Senate, his first elected office. He was the first openly homosexual elected senator. It belongs to the Sustainability Network