ITA signs agreements for dozens of Airbus A350, A330neo, A320neo and A220 aircraft

Airbus A330neo – Image: Anna Zvereva / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





ITA – Italia Trasporto Aereo, the new company that will take over from Alitalia as the main Italian airline, announces today, September 30, that it has chosen Airbus as a strategic partner for its entire fleet.

The airline has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for the purchase of 28 new aircraft: 10 Airbus A330neo wide-body jets for long-haul flights, 7 regional A220 family and 11 A320neo family (deliveries for the latter will start after completion of the business plan).

ITA also informs that it has signed an agreement with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) for the lease of another 31 new generation Airbus aircraft, including long, medium and short-range jets.

Overall, the company plans to reach a total lease of 56 new Airbus aircraft over the course of the plan (13 long-haul jets, including the ultra-modern Airbus A350-900, and 43 short- and medium-haul aircraft) under significantly more favorable economic conditions. ​​than those applied to Alitalia.





ITA will also halve the number of leasing companies, from the twelve used by Alitalia under Extraordinary Management to manage its fleet, to six partners of proven financial strength that will cooperate with the airline in the fleet expansion process, to 105 jets up to 2025.

Deliveries of new Airbus factory jets will begin from the end of the first quarter of 2022, thus starting the process of expanding and converting ITA’s initial fleet to a new generation of more efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft, equipped with the best technologies and state-of-the-art cabins to ensure maximum comfort to travelers.

In addition, choosing a single supplier makes it possible to overcome the limitations of flexibility in crew management and obtain greater efficiency in the supply of spare parts and aircraft maintenance. ITA has also agreed with Airbus to become a strategic partner for new technologies and the next generation of sustainable aerospace.

ITA Executive President Alfredo Altavilla said: “The strategic partnership with Airbus and ALC is crucial to kick off our Business Plan with the goal of achieving our goals for a new green fleet with operating and leasing costs significantly lower.”





Christian Scherer, Commercial Director of Airbus and Director of Airbus International, said that ITA has carried out a complete evaluation of aircraft and has chosen Airbus in all segments. “This is very gratifying and a testament to the great value of the Airbus product line. He is a reference in driving the decarbonization and efficiency agenda. From the beginning, we worked closely with ITA, listening carefully to their requirements. Today, we are proud and grateful to be with ITA in building their future together. Grazie Mille!”.

Air Lease Corporation says it is pleased and proud to be ITA’s launch rental company to supply the new company with 31 new Airbus jet aircraft, including the latest A220 and A320/321neo family jets, as well as the latest aircraft eco-friendly wide body on long-term operating leases.

“These transactions will allow ITA to operate the most technologically advanced new aircraft to cover ITA’s European and intercontinental route network with great efficiency,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, CEO of Air Lease Corporation. “We hope for a successful long-term partnership”, he concluded.

Information from ITA – Italia Transporto Aereo



