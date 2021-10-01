‘It’s not right’ · TV News

Neferíades (Dandara Albuquerque) will not give up trying to seduce Joseph (Juliano Laham) in Genesis. The villain will beg to devirgin the slave, but will take a reversal from the boy. Even tempted by desire, he will choose to follow the teachings of Abraham (Zécarlos Machado) in Record’s biblical novel.

In the scenes scheduled to air from the chapter this Thursday (30), the viper will take advantage of Potiphar (Val Perré) going to Sheshi’s palace (Fernando Pavão) to throw himself on top of the good guy. “Okay, look at me. I like it,” he will insinuate.

“There’s only one thing that keeps coming out of my head. When you say that your people are waiting for marriage, is it still true? Since that time we talked, have you ever slept with a woman?”, she will ask the son of Israel ( Petronio Gontijo).

Joseph will confirm that he is still a virgin and will leave the lady in ecstasy. “Then lie down with me. Let me be the first,” the bitch will ask. A while later, she will ask: “Is this my husband? Is that what worries you?”

Joseph denies Nepheriades’ request

“What you want… It’s not right. I have authority over everything that belongs to Lord Potiphar. He gave me the right to everything but you, because you’re his wife. How can I do this evil and sin against God?” “, will answer the character of Juliano Laham.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

