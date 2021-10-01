‘It’s the current champion, Flamengo has to try to overcome it’

The delegation of Flamengo already returned to Rio de Janeiro this Thursday, after winning the Barcelona, in Ecuador, the night before. THE 2-0 win in the second game of the semifinal and the aggregate score of 4 to 0 put Rubro-Negro in the final of the Libertadores Conmebol of 2021.

This is the 2nd final that the team from Gávea has reached in the South American competition in three years. In the title decision, Fla will have the palm trees, biggest rival on the national scene, as an adversary. The two teams won the biggest titles in Brazilian football in recent years.

While Rubro-Negro was champion of the Libertadores in 2019, Verdão won the title the following year. In addition, the team from Gávea is the current Brazilian champion and Palmeiras is the Copa do Brasil. The two teams decided in 2021 the Super Cup of Brazil and Rubro-Negro won on penalties.

But despite the theoretical balance of forces, Flamengo’s soccer runner-up, Marcos Braz, played favoritism in the final to the opponent.

“If Palmeiras is the current champion, he is the favorite for the final. Flamengo has to come and try to overcome. The favoritism belongs to Palmeiras because he is the current champion of the Libertadores”, surprised Braz when the delegation arrived.

Despite the attitude, the manager reaffirmed that Flamengo will go in search of the title, the 2nd of the Libertadores in the current administration of Rodolfo Landim.

“To reach two Libertadores finals in three years, I didn’t even think about it in my best dreams. It’s a job accomplished, but we want the title,” he concluded.

The Libertadores final will only take place on November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Until then, Flamengo will focus on the Campeonato Brasileiro and the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico-PR.

Hurricane, by the way, will be Rubro-Negro’s opponent this Sunday, for the 23rd round of Brasileirão, at Maracanã.