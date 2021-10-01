Jojo Todynho is enjoying his trip to Paris, France. There, she participated in a dinner with Cauã Raymond, a party with Neymar’s presence, as well as walking a lot (and making clicks) in the City of Light. On this side of the ocean, her new boyfriend is following the singer’s adventures, Marcio Felipe. He even made a point of declaring himself and sending a message to the artist.

“It’s time to go back to kill the longing, right?”, he shared on the web, along with an image in which the two appear together, on a recent trip to Paraty, in Rio. To the beloved, the young man also dedicated a series of heart drawings.

Jojo had fun with Cauã and more friends on Wednesday night in Paris. There, he entertained the fans by showing the heartthrob tying his sandals.

Jojo’s boyfriend complains about missing Photo: reproduction/ instagram

“I’ll reset my life, man!”, said Jojo, upon receiving help from Cauã, who, crouched down, still said: “I’m not succeeding.” Jojo didn’t miss the joke: “Look, man, this isn’t the time to swell up, man! I’m in Paris, with Cauã putting on my sandals!”

I’m dating Marcio

Jojo and Marcio resumed their romance about three weeks ago, during a trip to Paraty. Accompanied by friends, the couple stayed at an inn. Days before the trip, after discovering the story of the manicurist’s betrayal, Jojo was irritated. The boy tried to reverse the situation and prove that the girl was not telling the truth. He even posted a video (and then deleted it) saying he had nothing to do with her. The girl, however, showed images of him in her bed.

Jojo and Marcio met on the street, started talking on Instagram and, after her trip, the romance kicked in, as Jojo Todynho herself reported: “I was going to have my eyelashes done and he was leaving the same building. dizzy at the time. He looked like a closet, all dressed in Flamengo. It was an exchange of glances and then I was hoping he’d send me a direct on Instagram. He sent it and said: ‘Will you just look at it?’ when I came back we found each other. It was great, it was wonderful,” she said on the Podpah podcast.