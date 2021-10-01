Japanese region wants to avoid bear attacks in a rock rhythm – Emails

With phrases to the rhythm of rock & roll, a region of northern Japan tries to make its inhabitants aware of the danger of a bear attack. Photo: JoeBreuer/Pixabay

TOKYO, JAPAN – “Do you think bear cubs are cute? Put that innocent thought away!” With phrases at the rhythm of rock & roll, a region of northern Japan tries to make its inhabitants aware of the danger of a bear attack.

The increase in sightings of these animals in the rural location of Iwate led its authorities to order the composition of a song that will be played in shopping centers and gas stations in its territory until 31 October.

“Next to the puppy is the father and, suddenly, he will attack you. He roars, roars, roars, roars, roars, roars… Suddenly he will attack you”, continues the lyrics, to the sound of guitars and drums.

The authorities believe that with this song, composed by a couple of rockers who live in the region, the inhabitants will learn how to keep themselves safe, when they come across this animal.

Its authors include advice such as “never turn around and start running” or “trying to play dead doesn’t work.”

In 2020, more than 3,300 bears were seen in Iwate, up from just 700 in 2017. These animals are common in Japan and often cause frantic hunts when they enter villages, where they have attacked or have already killed residents.