Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 arrives in the US in a new generation

The fifth generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee appeared on the American market and will soon be in Brazil as well. The premium SUV brings important innovations and innovations, such as the Trailhawk version, Quadra-Link air suspension, new stabilizer bar, digital cluster, large-screen multimedia and entertainment screen from Amazon.

Like the Grand Cherokee L, the New Grand Cherokee 2022 has a layout in tune with the brand’s brothers, with darkened full LED headlights, renewed LED daytime running lights and more efficient LED flashlights. With wheelbase smaller than the “L”, the American SUV also has a roof in contrasting color and highlighted D columns.

At the rear, the tapered LED lights add lightness to the set. Inside, the SUV has door panels and front assembly similar to the “L” but a 10.1-inch entertainment screen on the passenger side, which only features Amazon programming.

In the center, the Uconnect 5 multimedia has a 10.25-inch screen. The digital cluster is 12.3 inches. On the Grand Cherokee 2022, the air-conditioning has four zones and a digital panel at the rear, plus two auxiliary entertainment screens in the front seatbacks, adding to the fun on board.

The interior finish follows the “L” pattern and also comes with a McIntosh sound system, as well as climate-controlled and electrically adjustable seats. The SUV also features a new Quadra-Link pneumatic suspension, which allows the clearance to be raised up to 287 mm.

Capable of traversing 610mm waterways, the New Grand Cherokee has three 4×4 traction options: Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II, plus an electronic limited slip differential (eLSD) rear and Selec-Terrain traction control system.

In terms of mechanics, it comes with the new 4x plug-in hybrid version with a Hurricane 2.0 engine with a rear electric motor and 380 hp, still having 64.7 kgfm. It has a range of 40 km in electric mode and a total of 708 km. The V6 3.6 Pentastar is present with 293 horsepower and 35.9 kgfm. The HEMI V8 5.7 with 362 horsepower and 53.6 kgfm is the top of the line. The automatic transmission has eight gears.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 – Photo Gallery