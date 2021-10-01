João Pessoa vaccinates adolescents with comorbidities and applies a booster dose, this Friday (1) | Paraíba

João Pessoa continues the immunization campaign against Covid-19 and, this Friday (1st), applies the first dose to adolescents aged 12 to 17 with comorbidity, permanent disability, as well as pregnant and postpartum women of the same age group . No need to schedule. First-dose immunization also continues for the public aged 18 and over without comorbidities.

Regarding the second dose, there will be vaccination for those who took the first dose of CoronaVac 28 days ago, and AstraZeneca and Pfizer 90 days ago. In gyms, the population can be immunized from 8 am to 12 pm; at drive-thru stations, the hours will be from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

There will also be a booster dose for seniors over 70 years of age, who completed 180 days of the last dose of the vaccine schedule. Already the immunosuppressed will also be vaccinated with a booster dose, and the interval of the last dose is only 28 days.

Anyone who has any questions about vaccination can send an e-mail to [email protected] or call 98600-4815 (8am to 5pm).

To receive the first dose of the vaccine, it is necessary to present an official document with a photo, SUS Card, CPF and proof of residence in João Pessoa. For the second dose and for the booster dose, only the vaccination card and a personal document with a photo are needed.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) advises that, for those who are immunosuppressed, it is necessary to present a medical report, which will be held in place for the purpose of proof.

Vaccination posts are also open to receive non-perishable food donations. After collection, they will be distributed to charities and families affected by the effects of the pandemic. The collection and distribution are part of a joint initiative of the City of João Pessoa and the State Government.

Vaccination against Covid-19 in João Pessoa this Friday (01)

First dose for people aged 12 to 17 years with comorbidity, with permanent disability or pregnant and postpartum women; second dose of Pfizer vaccine; booster dose of immunosuppressed and seniors over 70 years old.

Check out this Friday’s vaccination posts (1):

FIRST DOSE (no appointment)

12 to 17 years old with comorbidity

12 to 17 years old with permanent disability

12 to 17 years pregnant and postpartum women

SECOND DOSE (no appointment)

BOOST DOSE (no appointment)

Immunosuppressed (after 28 days of the 2nd dose)

Elderly 70+ (after 180 days of the 2nd dose)

IFPB (Jaguaribe)

Seraphic School of Nóbrega (Tambaú)

DRIVE-THRU – 9am to 3pm

Mangabeira Shopping (also for pedestrians)

FIRST DOSE (no appointment)

SECOND DOSE (no appointment)

Professor Oscar de Castro School (Cross of Arms)

Anayde Beiriz School (Industry District)

Fenelon Câmara School (Geisel)

Durmeval Trigueiro School (Varjão)

Dom Helder School (Valentina de Figueiredo)

Lieutenant Lucena Cultural Center (Mangabeira)

Lyceu Paraibano (Center)

Violeta Formiga School (Mandacaru)

Olívio Ribeiro Campos School (Banking)

Cabo Branco Club (Miramar)

DRIVE-THRU – 9am to 3pm

Unipe (Cold Water)

Queen Mother Sanctuary (Airclub)

SECOND DOSE (no appointment)

Fiep (Trenches)

Augusto Crispim School (Ipês)

Piragibe Indian School (Mangabeira)

DRIVE-THRU – 9am to 3pm

UFPB, access by HU (Castelo Branco)