Jojo Todynho meets Naomi Campbell in Paris and talks to top model in Portuguese | Pop & Art

Jojo Todynho is in Paris to participate in the Fashion Week as a guest of the Jean Paul Gaultier brand, but he doesn’t stop causing and making famous people. This Friday (1st), it was time for an international meeting: she met British model and actress Naomi Campbell.

“Definition of zeroing in on life: Naomi Campbell, I can’t believe it, I’m very international,” said Jojo after the meeting.

The British top also answered the singer in Portuguese with an “all well wrapped up”. Now, the two follow each other on social networks.

See more fun moments from Jojo’s Paris party:

Encounter and help from Cauã Reymond: In a restaurant, the actor wears high heels on the singer’s feet. In ecstasy, she says: “I will reset life”. Later, when he finds it difficult to close his sandals, she jokes: “Look, this is no time to swell up. I’m in Paris, with Cauã putting on my sandals!”

2 of 2 Jojo Todynho and Cauã Reymond meet in Paris — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Jojo Todynho and Cauã Reymond meet in Paris — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Selfie with Mbappé and Neymar: The singer didn’t miss the opportunity to watch a Paris Saint-Germain match. Last Tuesday (28), she saw the Champions League game up close and gathered the stars of the club Neymar and Mbappé.

Serenade for Sasha and John: Jojo met other Brazilians who are also participating in Paris Fashion Week and decided to pack the romantic moment of the couple Sasha and João by singing a beautiful (?) French song.

Party with models : Guest of the brand, the Brazilian spent Saturday (25) at a party full of models and influencers.

: Guest of the brand, the Brazilian spent Saturday (25) at a party full of models and influencers. cute looks: Of course, the cliché Parisian style could not be missing. Jojo paraded around the Eiffel Tower in a checkered set and a beret.

Brazilians invade French capital

Paris Fashion Week started on Monday (27) and runs until October 5th.

In addition to Jojo, Juliana Paes, Isis Valverde and Simaria are in the French capital to follow the fashion shows. Influencers and fashion bloggers also returned to follow the shows.

Of the 97 brands that are part of the official calendar of this edition, only a third opted for the in-person fashion show. But unlike London, where the mask was absent, Paris fashionistas had to wear theirs.