Jojo Todynho surprises Cauã Reymond with an unusual proposal: ‘It’s not treason’ | celebrities

Jojo Todynho and Cauã Reymond in Paris, FranceInternet Playback
Published 09/30/2021 1:45 PM
Not happy, Jojo still detailed the plan. “It’s going to be in the bathroom at your house, you put it in the cup [o sêmen]. I keep my legs in the air, throw myself at myself and wait just a month to say: ‘I’m pregnant with Cauã’. A natural insemination, without physical contact, that he belongs to Mariana. So, they can’t say that I’m talaric, that he only lent me his semen,” she continued, who hosts a program on Multishow.
“I’ll think about it, I’ll talk to her,” replied the Globo heartthrob, visibly embarrassed. “Talk to her, she’s my fan, she’ll understand,” added Jojo Todynho, referring to Mariana Goldfarb. On Instagram, Mariana shared Jojo’s proposal with the caption “I’m a big fan”, still using a fire emoji.