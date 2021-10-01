José Alfredo comes face to face with Maurílio, who surprises him

After leaving prison, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) come face to face with Mauril (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) in the next chapters of the novel Empire, currently unhidden by TV Globo.

“Yeah, whoever is alive takes time, but they always show up. Now, whoever is vivaldino always finds a way to outwit others, even if it is the dead”, says José Alfredo. “If you’re implying that I outsmarted you, it’s because you’re nothing but ungrateful. All I’ve done since you disappeared on the map was to help your family take Império out of this tangle she was left with because of you”, argues Maurilio.

“Stop playing the fool, trying to play me dumb. If you tried to help my family and Império, it was with my money”, accuses José Alfredo. “What are you talking about?”, asks Maurilio. “I’m talking about the money that disappeared from Switzerland”, says the commander and the biologist laughs.

“Are you thinking that I…”, tries to tell Maurílio, who is interrupted. “He stole, snatched it and kept it in a safe place”, says the commander. “I had nothing to do with it, I swear”, surprises the biologist. “And I swear I know everything”, rebuts José Alfredo and continues: “I know you are behind the schemes to bring me down, but I also know you are not alone.”

