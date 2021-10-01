José Pedro is treated as a thief and fired from Império

In the next chapters of Empire, the return of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) causes a series of upheavals in his home and also in the company.

The Commander reappears ready to put everything in order. He wastes no time in rectifying the group Presidency and putting Cristina (Leandra Leal) in a new role.

By bringing the whole family together to announce the changes, in a meeting that even counts with Mauril (Carmo Dalla Vecchia), the powerful makes the first revelation.

“Cristina will be the new financial director!“, shoots, leaving everyone surprised, especially Jose Pedro (Caius Blat). The bastard soon complains about losing his job.

“But how so? That’s my job! You don’t mean to say…”, he asks, being promptly interrupted by the father, who chases the oldest son out of the company.

The Commander wastes no time and fires José Pedro. “You’re fired. That’s it. You stole your brothers. He had no remorse about trying to sell my diamond. A cheap thief. You’re out of the Empire!”, decrees.

The bastard disbelieves and makes a scene. “My own father is firing me?”, he questions, saying that he is not a mere employee, but an heir. But José Alfredo guarantees. “Until I die, yes you are my employee!”he screams, leaving his son at bay.

