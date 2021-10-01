Juliette causes climax live on TV by revealing her famous crush in front of the duo Anavitória; watch

The definitions of “climo pie” have been updated! Kkk This Thursday (30), the queen of cactuses Juliette Freire starred in a slightly uncomfortable moment with the duo Anavitória, during a game of Verdade ou Consequência, on “TVZ”, Multishow’s program currently run by the ex-BBB.

The episode took place when the trio answered one of the game’s questions: “What is each one’s celebrity crush?”. “Does it have to be Brazilian?”, asked Juliette, intrigued. “Yeah, because then it’s possible”, countered Vitória Falcão. “It’s better a gringo”, suggested the woman from Paraíba, who, in the sequence, went back and without hesitation, declared her passion for none other than Tiago Iorc. Geez! (How delicious!) “No, everyone already knows, mine is Tiago Iorc”, she pointed out.

The “declaration of love”, however, did not sound good to the ears of Vitória and Ana Clara Caetano, who were visibly uncomfortable when they heard the name of the artist, with whom they both had an old “bullshit”. “Look”, said Ana, embarrassed. “Well, woman”, snapped Victoria, trying to change the subject. “Everyone knows, I’ve said it a thousand times”, insisted Juliette, not even imagining the faux pas. Just spy:

The scene obviously didn’t go unnoticed on the web and Twitter was filled with hilarious comments about the situation. Spy only the best reactions:

anavitory like that when juliette spoke of tiago iorc pic.twitter.com/R15QKrrjMs — lais (@laiscomentarios) September 30, 2021

Juliette saying that tiago iorc is her crush for anavitoria pic.twitter.com/iHX0U4rPfi — leticia (@savesadaft) September 30, 2021

Juliette talking about the greatest innocence that has crush on TIAGO IORC pras ANAVITORIA kkkkkkkk comedy — rafa she Ψ (@the_plant) October 1, 2021

juliette talking about the crush on tiago iorc for the girls of anavitoria, the poor is not up to date with the crap kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk — milena freire (@lovatofreire) October 1, 2021

Juliette later dps to know about this crap she couldn’t even know about Tiago Iorc with AnaVitoria kkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/QRRO3JJ0jb — Recruit (@R3crutta) October 1, 2021

Help that the @juliette I didn’t know about Tiago Iorc’s bullshit with the girls from Anavitória hahahaha oh faggot! — Naiana Ribeiro (@itsnaiana) October 1, 2021

juliette mentioning tiago iorc pras anavitóriapic.twitter.com/AAFivSutrQ — LuNa (@brillaloluna) September 30, 2021

THE FACE OF ANAVITORIA LISTENING THAT JULIETTE’S CRUSH IS TIAGO IORC pic.twitter.com/hdwGEZoV5m — rafa (@lmjfcked) September 30, 2021

remember the case

The disagreement between the duo Anavitória and the musician Tiago Iorc happened last year, during quarantine. At the time, the singers intended to release a DVD of the ‘O Tempo É Agora’ tour. However, they were informed by the Universal Music label that four songs from the project, composed by Ana Clara Caetano in partnership with Iorc, were not authorized for recording by the artist. The three then publicly exchanged barbs and, since then, the climão has been established among the former working partners.

Iorc, in turn, had a falling out with businessman Felipe Simas, due to difficulties in getting ahead with his most recent work. In the same year, Simas, Ana Clara and Vitória, who had a partnership in which they and Iorc managed the duo’s career, decided to remove him from the agreement. The reason for this, according to Caetano, is that Tiago hadn’t communicated with the duo for a long time. According to Notícias da TV, Iorc, in turn, would not have accepted the fact that his manager took the side of the artists, and so he decided to leave the F/Simas office.