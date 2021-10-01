Juliette causes hilimo when she reveals crush on Tiago Iorc to Anavitória

The pair Anavitória was invited to participate in the TVZ program, on Multishow, which is being presented by ex-BBB Juliette.

The artists, in addition to singing their hits “Amarelo, Azul e Branco” and “Pupila”, also covered “Logo Eu”, by Jorge & Mateus, together with Juliette.

The duo Anavitória was invited to TVZ Image: Playback / Internet

But, in addition to the live performances, what attracted the most attention was a conversation between them. The singers challenged the winner of “BBB 21” (TV Globo) to reveal who her famous crush was.

Juliette quoted Tiago Iorc, who is an old professional disaffection with them, causing an embarrassment during the program.

“Does he have to be Brazilian? Everyone already knows, mine is Tiago Iorc,” added the presenter. The reactions of Ana Caetano and Vitória Falcão caught the attention of internet users. “Look,” “Well, woman,” they said.

Understand the reason for the disaffection

Tiago Iorc went public once again in early 2020, to respond to a new outburst from the girls of Anavitória, who are upset that he has not released some of their songs that he also has authored for a new project by the duo.

After Ana Caetano told in an official position of the duo on Instagram that, in addition to “Trevo (Tu)”, Tiago had barred three other songs that they intended to put on the DVD, he explained the situation in more detail in another video, also on Instagram, and said he has no problem with them.

“The issue is not with you”

“As you said yourself, I have never failed to release a song for you and I will never do so. It’s not up to you. I know my rights are protected, your rights are protected, but other people also benefit. with this release,” began Tiago, referring to their manager, without mentioning him by name.

“Among them, a person who has been harming me. And I don’t think it’s right for a person who harms my work to benefit from it”, explained the singer, songwriter and producer, who worked with Anavitória on the duo’s first two albums, one of them winner of the Latin Grammy.

Tiago Iorc’s problem is with Felipe Simas, manager of Anavitória and his former agent. The singer broke the partnership with Simas’ office recently and, before that, at the end of last year, he had already ended the partnership with him in the investment in the career of the duo from Tocantins.

In the new video, Tiago was still willing to resolve the situation with his old office. “These issues need to be resolved before these releases take place. And they will be resolved, I have no doubt.”

“I was quite harmed”

In an interview with UOL at the time, Felipe Simas accused Tiago Iorc of not talking to Ana and Vitória for two years. The singer then justified the removal. “When I left the company in which I was a partner with you, I was greatly harmed, I even gave up many of my rights to avoid a fight. And my silence, my distance, was precisely because of that. It was the way I found it. not to get into conflict.”

In the same line of “peace and love” defended by Anavitória, who say they don’t want to get into a fight, Tiago Iorc promised not to talk about the matter publicly anymore.

“I close this matter here publicly and I want to make it clear that I have great affection for your work and great respect for our history.”

He was even willing to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. “Be assured that, as far as it is up to me, this will be resolved as soon as possible. I am open to a dialogue, as there are things on this side that you need to know.”