Juliette reveals crush on Tiago Iorc and generates climão with Anavitória

Juliette received on “TVZ” last Thursday (30), the duo Ana Vitoria. However, the BBB 21 champion generated a climate with the guests by mentioning that Tiago Iorc is his crush. That’s because, for those who don’t remember, the singers had a disaffection with the artist in the past.

In this ocasion, the famous questioned which famous artist Juliette would be. “Does it have to be Brazilian?”asked the paraibana. “Yeah, because then it’s possible”, replied Victoria. “A gringo is better… no, no, everyone already knows, mine is Tiago Iorc”, confessed to ex-BBB.

In sequence, Ana and Vitória were visibly uncomfortable with Juliette’s response and were very straightforward with their reactions.

“Look…”, commented Ana. “Well, woman”, added Victoria. “Everyone knows, I’ve said it a thousand times. Everyone’s tired of knowing, I know he’s dating… It’s platonic, are you guys?”, minimized Juliette, not realizing the climate generated.

On the web, internet users who are inside the disagreement between Tiago Iorc and Anavitória quickly reverberated the famous “climo pie” caused by Juliette.

Remember the bullshit between Tiago and Anavitória

Last year, Anavitória and Tiago Iorc were involved in a legal dispute over the copyright of some songs they made together. At the time, the singer did not authorize the use of his lyrics on the duo’s DVD.

At the time, Ana stated that, in addition to ‘Trevo’, one of the artists’ most famous songs, Tiago also did not release three other songs written by them: ‘Because I Love You’, ‘Now I Want To Go’ and ‘We Together’. Vitória also manifested:

“For over two years we have been trying to get in touch with Tiago and every time we receive silence. In the meantime, we had a contract dissolved, he was our partner, now he isn’t anymore, and all this was done through a lawyer because he never wanted to talk. What we don’t understand is why the process between two people who have nothing to do with us is falling on our work”, questioned the singer, referring to the break between Tiago Iorc and businessman Felipe Simas, who was the singer’s manager and still takes care of Anavitória’s career

Tiago Icor defended himself

After the repercussion of the matter, Tiago Iorc published a video talking about the subject, asking to end the fight on the basis of the conversation:

“As you said yourselves, I have never failed to release a song for you and I will never do that. The issue is not with you, I know that my rights are protected, your rights, too, but other people also benefit from this release. Among them, a person who has been harming me. I don’t think it’s right for a person who harms my work to benefit from it”, said the singer.

Seamus, in turn, also commented on the accusations: “Issues like this must be dealt with in court. He says that this should be a private matter but, curiously, he has refused to dialogue with Ana and Vitória for over two years.” countered.