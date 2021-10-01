Julio Gomes: Juventus beat Chelsea similar to what Palmeiras did – 30/09/2021

In a week in which Palmeiras qualified for the Libertadores final in a draw with Atlético-MG in which the team alviverde acted defending and exploiting counterattacks, the same occurred in the game where Juventus beat Chelsea, current European champion, from the group stage of the Champions League.

At the UOL News Sport, Julio Gomes highlights how the game of Juventus led by Massimiliano Allegri against Chelsea was similar to that played by Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras.

“We can see, football has several repetitions over the years. A game very similar to Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, to give reason to Abel, to our new team here”, says Julio.

“It was a game in which Juventus gave up a bit of the game, curious, because Chelsea played that way against City in the Champions League final, but yesterday it was Chelsea that had the ball, that needed to create a game, that settled on the pitch of Juventus, but like Atlético-MG, they didn’t manage to create much, Chelsea found it difficult to create a game against Juventus and Juventus only on the counterattack, recover the ball and accelerate”, he adds.

Julio Gomes also comments that it was obvious that the neighbor to whom Abel Ferreira directed his outburst after the classification of Palmeiras in the Libertadores did not exist, comparing the posture of the coach from Palmeira with that of José Mourinho, who is a reference for the Portuguese finalist in the Copa Libertadores .

“When I saw Abel’s press conference, I said, ‘What neighbor?’ , they do the same things, if we were to recover the press conferences, the good story would be to recover all the press conferences in Mourinho’s life, there will be a neighbor there,” says Julio.

“What Abel brings to Brazil is a job very well done, it’s meticulousness, being able to convince players to have discipline, resilience, set up a plan, a strategy and stick with it, but defending and counterattacking in football is not enough. it wasn’t new in 1960, it wasn’t new or, as Felipão says, when dogs were tied up with sausage. It’s nothing new and Juventus was another team that did well yesterday doing this,” he concludes.