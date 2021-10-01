Justice may summon MC Gui in ‘A Fazenda’ | Fabia Oliveira



Published 10/01/2021 05:00

Responding in court in São Paulo to a lawsuit filed by an application driver, MC Gui – who is currently confined to ‘A Fazenda’ – may be visited by a court official at the reality’s headquarters, in Itapecerica da Serra, in São Paulo. In this lawsuit, driver Alef Santos seeks compensation for moral damages in the amount of R$ 500 thousand for having been accused, in 2020, of having stolen the singer’s bags with objects for donation, which were transported in his car during a race by the Uber app. The process is in the process of trying to notify MC Gui about the cause and if he has not left a power of attorney for someone to receive the subpoena out here, the Court will knock on the door of the reality of Record.

Alef claims that he didn’t even know that the bags belonged to MC Gui, and still claims that when he arrived at the destination to deliver them, in the East Zone of São Paulo, he waited for ten minutes for someone to show up to take them, and then he warned I couldn’t wait any longer, as the place was dangerous. It was then that he contacted the person responsible for putting the bags in the car to let him know that he would leave the luggage to be picked up directly at Uber’s headquarters, located in the Penha de França neighborhood.

The person responsible for checking the bags in the car filed a police report against the driver, alleging that he had allegedly misappropriated the luggage. Not enough, MC Gui went to his social networks with millions of followers and exposed the whole situation publicly. In addition to sharing a photo of Alef in the stories, Gui also told fans that he would have been the victim of an Uber driver who had stolen his bags with donations that would be destined for another state.

Alef then went to the nearest police station, located in the Penha district, and filed a police report against MC Gui for slander. He was called by Gui “a thief of swags and food baskets”. The professional’s lawyer maintains in the lawsuit that MC Gui’s stance of publicly accusing his client of theft would be an attempt to “smother” the controversy involving the singer and a child he humiliated and made fun of while on vacation at Disney. At the time, MC Gui’s posture was massacred by public opinion. “It should be noted that in a few manifestations (from Gui’s followers) people speak ill of the defendant, claiming that he engineered this situation to promote himself to the media, to try to clear his bar in the face of acts practiced in the United States,” he says an excerpt from the indictment that appears in the complaint. Alef’s lawyer also claims that his client started to receive messages from MC Gui’s fans in a tone of threat, as well as offenses, after the singer exposed the case on social networks, “having his life turned into a social hell”.

And after the bags were delivered back to the same address from which they were taken, MC Gui removed the publications with the accusations from the air, but the damage to the professional’s reputation, according to him, was already done.