Kaio Jorge says that controversial post was directed to the board of Santos

This Thursday, Kaio Jorge published a video on his social networks to explain the controversial post he made after the defeat of saints 3-0 for Juventude, last Sunday. The striker, currently at Juventus, stated that the message went to the Fish board.

“Last week I made a post that some people interpreted in a totally wrong way. My post was directed to the board, as some of them do not deserve to be working in this giant club that is Santos. Nothing related to fans, much less athletes I’m friends with everyone at the club and I talk to everyone practically every day. I have a very good relationship with the players. I never wanted to harm or make fun of the club, on the contrary, I have a lot of admiration for Santos, the club that revealed me, the club which gave me the opportunity to be here at Juventus. I’m rooting for the club to get out of this situation,” stated Kaio Jorge.



At the time, after Santos’ setback, the striker ironically posted the following sentence on Twitter: “True, the problem was the striker itself,” followed by two laughing emojis. A short time later, Kaio Jorge deleted the post.

The 19-year-old player was revealed by Santos’ youth teams. It gained prominence in the Libertadores vice-championship campaign and ended up negotiating with Juventus in August of this year. Kaio Jorge scored 17 goals in 80 games for Peixe.

Santos is in a delicate situation in the Brazilian Championship. The club appears in 16th place and has only 24 points, one more than Bahia, the first member of the relegation zone.

