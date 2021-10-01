Kevin Chris will sue Erasmo Viana for gay kissing statement

Kevin O Chris did not like having his name involved in a gossip made by Erasmus Viana in “The Farm 13” and has already stated that will file a lawsuit. Last Thursday night (31) the pawn caught the attention when he commented on the funkeiro: “I saw him kissing a guy. I saw it, there in Noronha”.

The dialogue took place before the deletion of little mussun, which left the reality show with only 23.52% of the votes. erasmus said you saw Kevin to kisses with another man during the trip and opined on the funkeiro’s sexuality: “I don’t know if the guy is bi, he must be bi, I don’t know”.

The speech reverberated and it didn’t take long until Kevin to pronounce, stating that he will sue Erasmus.

“If it was true I would have commented with a f*ck to him, but since it wasn’t, I’m going to release a new song in my Stories because it’s been booming after that. I’m already filing a lawsuit!!!”, commented the funkeiro in an Instagram post about the subject.

But this shouldn’t be the first case against Erasmus…

After being eliminated in the first garden of “A Fazenda 13”, Liziane Gutierrez declared that he will sue Erasmus Viana and Borel for psychological abuse.

“I suffered psychological pressure and exclusion within confinement. I heard harsh words, I was treated rudely and coldly several times. They wanted to make me feel guilty for mistakes that were not mine and once again diminish the woman’s voice or diminish our strength”, he wrote.

