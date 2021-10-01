know what it is and if it exists in Brazil

Newspapers often report deaths of people, especially children, caused by brain-eating amoeba. Cases often happen in the United States.

The last is from a 6-year-old child who died after contracting the parasite at a public water park in the US state of Texas. The death occurred six days after the boy was admitted to the hospital.

The protozoan is popularly known by this name because it is able to “eat” human brain tissue, causing brain swelling and death.

The infection caused by this protozoan is called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis and can kill patients in less than two weeks.

Credit: Sutthiphorn phanchart/istockBrain-eating amoeba is commonly found in warm fresh water.

How does the contamination happen?

Amoeba scientifically named as Naegleria fowleri infects people when water containing this protozoan enters the body through the nose.

This usually occurs when people go swimming or diving in lakes, rivers and hot springs, as the microorganism lives in untreated warm water.

Once it enters through the nose, it makes its way to the brain, where it works by destroying brain tissue.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), in very rare cases, Naegleria infections can also occur when contaminated water from other sources (such as inadequately chlorinated pool water or contaminated tap water) enters the nose.

Also according to the CDC, Naegleria fowleri has not been shown to spread via water vapor or aerosol droplets such as shower mist or steam from a humidifier). It is also not possible to become infected with Naegleria fowleri by drinking contaminated water.

How common are these infections in the US?

Naegleria fowleri infections are considered rare in the US. This definition is given when a disease affects less than 200,000 people.

A survey by the CDC shows that in 10 years (from 2010 to 2019), 34 infections were reported in the United States.

Of these cases, 30 people were infected in recreational settings, 3 people were infected after nasal washing with contaminated tap water, and 1 person was infected by contaminated tap water used in a kind of backyard waterslide.

But after all, does this amoeba exist in Brazil?

There are few cases of the infection worldwide, around 200 confirmed. Most are from the US and a few from South America. There were two records in Venezuela and one in Argentina.

In Brazil, there is only a record of 5 cases of infection by free-living amoebae, however, only one had confirmation that the disease was caused by the species Naegleria fowleri.

Symptoms of brain-eating amoeba infection

The signs and symptoms of primary amoebic meningocephalitis begin 1 to 2 weeks after exposure. Initially, the person experiences severe frontal headache, fever, nausea and vomiting.

In stage two of the disease, it is common for the infected person to have torticollis, seizures, altered mental status and hallucinations. The infected person can go into a coma and end up dying.

The fatality rate is over 97%. According to official records, only four people out of 148 known infected individuals in the United States from 1962 to 2019 survived.

This rate is very high due to the difficulty of diagnosis, which is usually done after an analysis of the fluid that lubricates the central nervous system, called CSF.