Konami apologizes for the release of eFootball 2022 and promises to improve the game

Konami has publicly apologized for the disastrous release of efootball and promised that the game will improve over time.

The free-to-play successor to Pro Evolution Soccer was released yesterday and ended up being heavily criticized by gamers, to the point of becoming the lowest rated game on Steam of all time.

“After the release of eFootball 2022, we received a lot of comments and requests about the balance of the game which includes passing speed and defensive operation”, says a statement on the official Twitter account. “We would also like to acknowledge that there have been reports of problems users have experienced with cutscenes, facial expressions, player movements and ball behavior.”

“We are very sorry for the problems and want to assure everyone that we will take all concerns seriously and strive to improve the current situation. This work will be continually updated, quality will be improved, and content will be consistently aggregated. Starting next week, we will prepare for an update in October, at the same time as we will receive new opinions through questionnaires to our users”, says the account.

“We will do our best to satisfy as many users as possible and look forward to your continued support for the eFootball 2002”, promises Konami.