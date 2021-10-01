Konami is the target of criticism and record rejection in football game

Expectations were high and the fall was of equal strength. Fans of ‘Pro Evolution Soccer’, the ‘PES’ for intimates, are extremely disappointed in the replacement game. Konami released ‘eFootball’ for free this Thursday (30), but the graphics leave a lot to be desired and the rejection is already breaking records on Steam.

Social networks are already full of complaints. First, the developer had promised photorealistic images and even scanned some players to make their versions in the game. And, well, as a picture is worth a thousand words, it’s good to look at how Argentine star Lionel Messi and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo were in ‘eFootball’.

The face of Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo was very different from the graphics promised in ‘eFootball’. Image: Reproduction

Users who downloaded the game even compared the images with those of ‘FIFA 22′, EA Games’ football game also just released. There were also those who commented on how athletes seem to run in the game. “Thanks for killing my favorite game. Here’s a video of Ansu Fati running as Naruto (anime character),” wrote one of the players on Twitter.

For so many problems presented, the rejection of ‘eFootball’ is high on Steam. According to the website Chronicle video games, Konami’s game has already achieved the worst rating in history on the platform. The data are from Steam 250, which assigns scores for users’ ratings, positive or negative.

So far, ‘eFootball’ has an 8% approval rating. The percentage is lower than ‘Flatout 3’, the 2011 race title that had the record, with only 15% approval. A detail reported by players in complaints is that the new football game only allows a maximum resolution of 720p on PC.

There is a possibility that Konami has already expected the negative reviews. That’s because the developer had used its official Twitter account to report that ‘eFootball’, at launch, would be “basically a demo“. At this beginning, the game only has a limited number of teams and modes.

