Konami’s new eFootball has the worst rating in the history of a game on Steam

Bizarre optimization issues and glitches disappoint fans during release

The successor to Pro Evolution Soccer, eFootball by Konami, was released this Thursday (30), and in less than 24 hours it achieved the feat of becoming the game with the worst rating in history on Steam. O free-to-play game currently has a score of 8%. Numerous optimization issues, disappointing graphics and bizarre bugs caused a feeling of complete disappointment in fans.

In June of this year, here at Adrenaline, we tested the game preview and commented that the current state of the game indicated that “things didn’t seem to be going well”. Unfortunately the prediction turned out to be correct and the internet is being flooded with numerous bizarre bugs and game issues.

Flatout 3, a racing game released in 2011, was the former holder of the game title with the worst rating on Steam, with a score of 15%. Apparently, the eFootball rating should continue to drop on Steam over the days. At the time of publication of this news, 5,925 ratings were computed on the website of steam.

The modeling of the players leaves a lot to be desired, as we can clearly see in the face of Lionel Messi, who is one of the players stamped on the cover of the game. Even Konami captured the features of the player’s face, with the intention of making a more reliable representation. We can say that the result was not very good.



– Continues after advertising –

In addition, the game features bizarre bugs being posted on the internet, such as a video of a player running with his arms behind his back. Ironically in a way very similar to the anime character Naruto. The gameplay also features ball bugs going through the player’s body, jelly arms flying sideways and other antics.

For those who are disappointing with the current state of the game, it’s worth remembering that the Super Pump Patch in addition to always keeping up to date is the football game that doesn’t disappoint Brazilian fans. The game team has already announced via Twitter that if you’re having trouble with eFootball it’s worth checking out Bomba Patch.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VideogamesChronicle