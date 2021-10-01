Kratos Actor Reveals Reason for Postponement

by

Christopher Judge, the voice behind Kratos in God of War (2018) and its sequel, said his surgery was the reason God of War: Ragnarok was pushed back from its original 2021 release window.

Judge shared this story in his Twitter after God of War was crowned champion as Best Game of All Time by IGN. He quoted a tweet from God of War’s chief engineer, Jeet Shroff, who was responding to the victory and then continued to thank fans and send his love to his God of War family.

“Thank you to all the fans. Not just the GofW fans, but the gaming community,” wrote Judge. “ALL OF OUR GAMES have been a lifeline in these difficult times. To my GofW family, I will NEVER be ashamed to say how much I love you all! We will continue to laugh, cry and be awesome!”

An hour later, he revealed the news that God of War: Ragnarok, unveiled in September 2020 on the PlayStation 5 Showcase slated for release in 2021, had actually been pushed back to 2022 because of him.

“[100%] sentimental now,” continued Judge. “I need to be frank. This was not approved by anyone. [Isto é] to the dear fan community, Ragnarok was postponed because of me. In August 2019, I couldn’t walk. I had back surgery, both hips were recovering, plus knee surgery. [O estúdio Santa Monica] waited for me to recover”.

“There were no threats, no, [nada de] ‘Who do you think you are?’. Nothing but love and support. And @SonySantaMonica never said a word about the postponement, and what caused it. Studios are idiots, but this company in general gives us hope.”

“What they did for the team goes beyond that… I can’t talk about that, but I told everyone involved, [que essa é a coisa mais maravilhosa] that I’ve seen in this industry. Everyone involved in the GofW franchise puts their hearts and souls into every scene you see. I want to thank everyone who allowed me to play… And laugh, and love, and cry, without judgment, but with support and unconditional love, in this ALL OUR thing.”

Judge also revealed that he left the production after he learned that Cory Barlog would not be directing the sequel and that Eric Williams would be in his place. However, Barlog quickly alleviated the actor’s concern, and Judge realized that “ERIC WILLIAMS is awesome for c******!!!”

“One more thing. Barlog told me during @Tribeca that he wouldn’t be directing the sequel,” Judge said. “I gave up. (No kidding), [mas] did he say, ‘you trust me’? (Yes) He said Eric is unbelievable. I said he better be…REALLY ERIC WILLIAMS is awesome for c******!!!”.

Barlog responded to Judge’s tweets saying, “I would put my hand in the fire for you, my friend.” As if that wasn’t enough, he even included a reference to Aragorn from The Lord of the Rings saying, “You have my sword.”

God of War: Ragnarok will be the conclusion of the Nordic saga of Kratos and Atreus, set for release in 2022, on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

* Translated by Jessica Pinheiro.

Subscribe to the IGN Brazil YouTube channel and visit our Facebook pages, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch!