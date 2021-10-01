Kratos Actor Reveals Reason for Postponement

Christopher Judge, the voice behind Kratos in God of War (2018) and its sequel, said his surgery was the reason God of War: Ragnarok was pushed back from its original 2021 release window.

Judge shared this story in his Twitter after God of War was crowned champion as Best Game of All Time by IGN. He quoted a tweet from God of War’s chief engineer, Jeet Shroff, who was responding to the victory and then continued to thank fans and send his love to his God of War family.

Thank you to all the fans. Not just of GofW, but to the gaming community. ALL OF OUR GAMES, have been a lifeline during these difficult times. To my GofW family, I will NEVER be shy about telling you how much I love all of you! We will continue to laugh, cry, and be great! ❤️❤️❤️ — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

“Thank you to all the fans. Not just the GofW fans, but the gaming community,” wrote Judge. “ALL OF OUR GAMES have been a lifeline in these difficult times. To my GofW family, I will NEVER be ashamed to say how much I love you all! We will continue to laugh, cry and be awesome!”

An hour later, he revealed the news that God of War: Ragnarok, unveiled in September 2020 on the PlayStation 5 Showcase slated for release in 2021, had actually been pushed back to 2022 because of him.

💯 in my feels right now. I need to be forthcoming. This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn’t walk. Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and knee surgery. They waited for me too rehab…

Cont… — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

“[100%] sentimental now,” continued Judge. “I need to be frank. This was not approved by anyone. [Isto é] to the dear fan community, Ragnarok was postponed because of me. In August 2019, I couldn’t walk. I had back surgery, both hips were recovering, plus knee surgery. [O estúdio Santa Monica] waited for me to recover”.

“There were no threats, no, [nada de] ‘Who do you think you are?’. Nothing but love and support. And @SonySantaMonica never said a word about the postponement, and what caused it. Studios are idiots, but this company in general gives us hope.”

No threats, no ,” who do you think you are?” Nothing but love and support. And @SonySantaMonica has never said a word about the delay, and what caused it. Studios are assholes, but this company from top to bottom, should give us hope. What they did for the crew is way more… — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

That I can’t talk about, but I’ve said to all involved, it’s not the classiest thing that I’ve EVER heard about in this business. Everyone Involved In The GofW Franchise Puts Their Hearts And Souls In Every Frame You See. I want thank everyone that’s allowed me to play… — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

“What they did for the team goes beyond that… I can’t talk about that, but I told everyone involved, [que essa é a coisa mais maravilhosa] that I’ve seen in this industry. Everyone involved in the GofW franchise puts their hearts and souls into every scene you see. I want to thank everyone who allowed me to play… And laugh, and love, and cry, without judgment, but with support and unconditional love, in this ALL OUR thing.”

Judge also revealed that he left the production after he learned that Cory Barlog would not be directing the sequel and that Eric Williams would be in his place. However, Barlog quickly alleviated the actor’s concern, and Judge realized that “ERIC WILLIAMS is awesome for c******!!!”

And laugh, and love, and cry, without judgment, but with unconditional support and love, in this thing of ALL OF OURS ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

Last thing. barlog told me @Tribeca that he wouldn’t be directing sequel. I quit.(no joke) he said, do you trust me?(yes) He said Eric is a beast. I said he better be… UPDATE, ERIC WILLIAMS is a motherfuckin BEAST!!! @SonySantaMonica — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

“One more thing. Barlog told me during @Tribeca that he wouldn’t be directing the sequel,” Judge said. “I gave up. (No kidding), [mas] did he say, ‘you trust me’? (Yes) He said Eric is unbelievable. I said he better be…REALLY ERIC WILLIAMS is awesome for c******!!!”.

Barlog responded to Judge’s tweets saying, “I would put my hand in the fire for you, my friend.” As if that wasn’t enough, he even included a reference to Aragorn from The Lord of the Rings saying, “You have my sword.”

God of War: Ragnarok will be the conclusion of the Nordic saga of Kratos and Atreus, set for release in 2022, on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

* Translated by Jessica Pinheiro.

