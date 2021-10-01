Kross reinforces desire to play with Mbappé: “The best must be at Real Madrid” | international football

President Florentino Pérez had three proposals rejected by the young man between July and August, the last one valued at around €200 million, but the scenario tends to improve: Mbappé is free to sign with another club with no transfer costs at the end of this season, can sign a pre-contract from the beginning of January 2022.

1 of 1 Mbappé has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until mid 2022 — Photo: AFP Mbappé has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until mid 2022 — Photo: AFP

Since not even the striker hides the desire to wear the merengue shirt, much less the Spanish club that the plan is to sign him, there is no reason for Kross to mince his words when asked about this possible transfer. And the German was emphatic.

The best players must be at Real Madrid. Surely he will be one of them. Let’s see what happens in the future” — Toni Kroos, Real Madrid midfielder

– It’s hard for me to say, because I’m not the one who decides. His quality hasn’t changed – he’s a good player. What we do know is that Real Madrid wanted to sign him, but, in the end, they were not successful – he added.

This was not the first time the midfielder has stated that he would like a player like him to join the squad. Mbappé’s recent complaint against Neymar, just after Paris’ second goal in the victory over Montpellier, the minute after he sat on the bench, may have cheered Toni Kross even more, although the pair apparently made up.