Kylie Jenner’s mansion is attacked by fireworks

Pregnant with her second child, Kylie Jenner had her home invaded again. This happened because his mansion in California, United States, valued at R$ 217 million, was attacked by fireworks.

A man bypassed the security of the residence and even did some damage to the socialite’s gate.

Kylie Jenner had her house raided by a vandal Image: Reproduction/Instagram/The Grobsy Group

According to the American website “TMZ”, the police were called to the socialite’s property at dawn yesterday, as a young man was inquiring about her near her house.

Kylie’s bodyguards asked him to step aside, and he complied, but he returned a few moments later. On his way back, he jumped over Kylie’s gate and started setting off fireworks at the residence.

The police soon arrived and arrested the man before he could enter further into the scene. At the time of the invasion, Kylie was not at home.

The suspect was carrying a suitcase with a rubber hammer, lighter and fireworks. According to “TMZ”, the police estimate that the damage caused to the property can reach R$ 6,500. The accused is being held on bail of R$108,000.