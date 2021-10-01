Lacking parts, assemblers suspend employees’ employment contract – Economy

THE Auto Industry Brazil is preparing for a year-end of low production and closed factories, in a sequence of the scenario seen throughout 2021 and which could reduce expectations of the results of the sector.

Until now, most companies have adopted periods of collective vacations, anticipation of holidays and time off for employees to overcome the lack of components for production, especially semiconductors.

By the end of the year, however, the option was once again to lay-off (suspension of employment contracts), which allows for longer periods of layoffs. They are also in the agreements with employees voluntary redundancy programs (POS) and workload reduction and salary.

Out of the blue Fiat, a Stellantis will lay-off 1.8 thousand employees of the Betim (MG) for three months from Monday. The company has been promoting partial shutdowns in product lines for ten days.

13 thousand people work at the plant in Minas Gerais, including administrative personnel, and six vehicles are produced, including the Strada, Argo and Mobi, which are among the four best-selling models this year. The Strada pickup has a waiting list of more than three months. The Pulse, the brand’s first SUV produced in the country and scheduled for launch on October 19, also just came online.

THE Renault today opened a POS for 250 employees at the factory in São José dos Pinhais (PR) and will put another 300 on lay-off initially for five months. The complex employs a total of 6,450 workers, around 5,000 of them in the production area.

At Volkswagen, the production in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) is suspended for ten days from last Monday, but plans to put workers of a shift on lay-off from November. For now, the assembler informs that, at the moment, the flexibility measure adopted is collective vacation – a measure that is also in use in the unit of Taubate for a work shift.

job preservation

The three manufacturers justify the measures as a way to preserve jobs while production continues at a slow pace due to the lack of components, a global problem that may extend until the end of the first half of 2022.

In a statement, Renault informs that the measures were approved yesterday at the workers’ assembly and are the result of “impacts caused by Covid-19 in the manufacture of electronic components and the lack of perspective of improving the global scenario”. Reduced working hours and wages are also included in the package.

In all, Renault has already had production suspended for 41 days throughout the year, as there were no parts for the production of the Captur, Kwid, Sandero, Logan, Duster, Oroch and Master models.

This week, 250 employees who had been with contracts suspended for a year returned to work. As a result, the group went on collective vacations because there is no work for this team. That’s why the company opened the POS, which offers 10 to 11 extra salaries as an incentive to those who join. If you do not reach the target, it will indicate the personnel to be fired.

The Metallurgist Union of Greater Curitiba states that the proposals were decided in conjunction with the company and that it focused as much as possible on preserving jobs. Salaries, reduced during lay-off, will be paid by the company itself.

“Workers again need to ‘invest’ to guarantee employment, granting INPC in exchange for bonuses, accepting POS and working hours reduction to make the company more competitive. It is the workers who are looking for solutions. Governments are not doing anything”, says the president of the organization, Sérgio Butka.

Also in a statement, Fiat states that the lay-off “is due to the impact of the sanitary crisis and its consequences on the economy, which aggravated the global shortage of inputs, notably of electronic components, compromising the ability to maintain the pace and volume production within predictable patterns”.

During the period of suspension of contracts at Fiat, part of the employees’ salaries will be supplemented with resources from the unemployment insurance and employees will undergo professional retraining.

Production must be lower than expected

In July, the National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea) projected for this year the production of 2.46 million vehicles, which would represent an increase of 22% compared to 2020. Affected by the pandemic, it was one of the worst years in the history of the sector.

This year, until August, 1.47 million vehicles were manufactured and Anfavea’s forecast should not be confirmed. Automakers currently employ 103,000 employees, almost the same number as in the same period last year.