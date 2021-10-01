Lacking parts, assemblers suspend employment contract – News

The Brazilian automobile industry is preparing for a year-end of low production and closed factories, following the scenario seen throughout 2021 and which could reduce expectations of the sector’s results.

Until now, most companies have adopted periods of collective vacations, anticipation of holidays and time off for employees to overcome the lack of components for production, especially semiconductors.

By the end of the year, however, the option was once again to lay-off (suspension of employment contracts), which allows for longer periods of layoff. The agreements with employees also include voluntary dismissal programs (PDV) and the reduction of working hours and salaries.

Owner of Fiat, Stellantis will lay-off 1,800 employees at the Betim (MG) unit for three months as of Monday. The company has been promoting partial shutdowns in product lines for a period of ten days.

13 thousand people work at the plant in Minas Gerais, including administrative personnel, and six vehicles are produced, including the Strada, Argo and Mobi, which are among the four best-selling models this year. The Strada pickup has a waiting list of more than three months. The Pulse, the brand’s first SUV produced in the country and scheduled for launch on October 19, also just came online.

Renault has opened a POS for 250 employees at the São José dos Pinhais (PR) plant and will initially lay-off another 300 for five months. The complex employs a total of 6,450 workers, around 5,000 of them in the production area.

At Volkswagen, production in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) is suspended for ten days as of last Monday (27), but plans to put workers on a shift into lay-off as of November. For the time being, the automaker informs that, at the moment, the flexibility measure adopted is collective vacation — a measure that is also in use at the Taubaté unit for a work shift.

job preservation

The three manufacturers justify the measures as a way to preserve jobs while production continues at a slow pace due to the lack of components, a global problem that may extend until the end of the first half of 2022.

In a statement, Renault informs that the measures were approved yesterday at the workers’ assembly and are the result of “impacts caused by covid-19 in the manufacture of electronic components and the lack of prospects for improving the global scenario.” Reduced working hours and wages are also included in the package.

In all, Renault has already had production suspended for 41 days throughout the year, as there were no parts for the production of the Captur, Kwid, Sandero, Logan, Duster, Oroch and Master models.

This week, 250 employees who had their contract suspended for a year returned to work. As a result, the group went on collective vacations because there is no work for this team. Therefore, the company opened the POS, which offers an incentive of 10 to 11 extra salaries to those who join. If you do not reach the target, it will indicate the personnel to be fired.

The Metallurgist Union of Greater Curitiba states that the proposals were decided in conjunction with the company and that it focused as much as possible on preserving jobs. Salaries, reduced during lay-off, will be paid by the company itself.

“Workers again need to ‘invest’ to guarantee employment, granting INPC in exchange for bonuses, accepting POS and working hours reduction to make the company more competitive. It is the workers who are looking for solutions. Governments are not doing anything,” he says the president of the organization, Sérgio Butka.

Also in a statement, Fiat states that the lay-off “is due to the impact of the sanitary crisis and its consequences on the economy, which aggravated the global shortage of inputs, notably of electronic components, compromising the ability to keep pace and production volume within predictable patterns”.

During the period of suspension of contracts at Fiat, part of the employees’ salaries will be supplemented with resources from the unemployment insurance and the employees will undergo professional requalification.

Smaller production

In July, Anfavea (National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers) projected for 2021 the production of 2.46 million vehicles, which would represent an increase of 22% compared to 2020, a year that, affected by the pandemic, was one of the worst of the industry’s history.

This year, until August, 1.47 million vehicles were manufactured, and Anfavea’s forecast should not be confirmed. Automakers currently employ 103,000 employees, almost the same number as in the same period last year.