Lava starts to gush from a new crack in the volcano at La Palma | World

The lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano started to flow through a newly opened crack on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, opening a different path from the previous ones down the mountain, this Friday (1st).

In addition to the new opening, a shower of fine ash forced the island’s residents, one of eight in the Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean, to wear masks and goggles. (see video and below).

Now, a new river of red-hot lava snakes downhill from the new fissure, which opened on Thursday night about 400 meters north of the site of the first eruption.

Rain of volcanic ash falls on La Palma

Several cracks have opened since the volcano began to erupt on the 19th, but the Institute of Volcanology of the Canary Islands described the latter as a new “eruption focus”.

Eduardo Suarez, a volcanologist at the National Geographic Institute of Spain in Tenerife, says however that it is too early to say whether the new flow will put more homes in danger.

A spokesman for the Canary Islands emergency services said no further evacuations had been ordered and the emergency committee was still evaluating data on the new eruption.

“There is concern about the path of this new flow towards the sea, although it is expected that it will join the previous one in the next few hours”, said the head of the council of La Palma, Mariano Hernandez Zapata.

See the main path that the lava took to reach the sea in the video below:

Drone flies over the trail of destruction left by the Cumbre Vieja volcano

About 6,000 people have been evacuated since the eruption began (and still haven’t returned home), and more than 800 buildings, including houses, churches and schools, were destroyed by lava.

Despite the damage, including the banana plantations, which are the source of income for many island residents, no deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

Residents of Los Llanos de Aridane, one of the worst-affected cities, are now wearing umbrellas and eye protection as a precaution against the volcanic dust that covers the streets and floats in the air.

“Last night the ashes really irritated my eyes and I had to use eye drops. My skin was burning,” said Matilde Gonzalez Tavarez, a 45-year-old nursing assistant who visited her mother in a nursing home in Los Llanos.

“It’s helplessness, fear, insecurity. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Tavarez said as officials cleaned up the “ash mat” that formed in the street behind her.

Island ‘grows’ due to the volcano

The incandescent lava reached the sea on Tuesday night (28), falling off a cliff in the Playa Nueva area, near the town of Tazacorte, nine days after the volcano erupted.

The island has already “gained” 338 hectares of surface — and continues to grow — as lava flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with seawater. (see the video below).

Island of La Palma ‘grows’ with accumulation of volcanic lava in the sea

The size was calculated by Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth observation program, from satellite images.

They show a “D-shaped tongue” formed by molten rock forming on the west coast.

The meeting of lava with the sea creates clouds of water vapor and toxic gases, which form when lava, at more than 1,000º C, comes into contact with the ocean, where the water is at 22º C.

2 of 3 Lava from the volcano reaches the sea on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, on September 29, 2021 — Photo: Saul Santos/AP Lava from the volcano reaches the sea on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, on September 29, 2021 — Photo: Saul Santos/AP

3 of 3 See where the volcano is — Photo: Arte G1 See where the volcano is — Photo: Art G1